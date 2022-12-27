Norwich sack Dean Smith as Championship promotion hopes falter

Smith presided over 2-1 defeat to 10-man Luton on Monday
EXIT DOOR: Dean Smith has been sacked as Norwich manager, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced. Pic: Michael Steele/PA Wire.

Tue, 27 Dec, 2022 - 15:08
Ben Fisher

Norwich have sacked their manager, Dean Smith, following a poor run of results and increasing anger from supporters.

Norwich slipped to a third defeat in four Championship matches on Boxing Day to leave the club fifth in the table but with only a three-point buffer to 16th.

Norwich have won just three of their past 13 matches, with defeat at 10-man Luton prompting the hierarchy to act. Norwich are admirers of the Swansea head coach, Russell Martin, a former Norwich captain, who has 18 months to run on his contract in Wales.

Having succeeded Daniel Farke, Smith failed to keep Norwich in the Premier League last season and was expected to challenge for automatic promotion this campaign. After a 2-1 defeat at Luton on Monday, Smith revealed he had told his family to stay away from games because of the personal abuse he was receiving at matches.

Smith and his assistant, Craig Shakespeare, were informed of their departures on Tuesday. Norwich host Reading on Friday.

Guardian

