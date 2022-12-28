'You park one game and you move on to the next one pretty quickly'

It will be of little consolation to Munster supporters as they continue to digest another defeat to the old enemy but they are not the only team that has struggled to find a way to knock Leinster off their perch as the masters of their own destiny.

Monday night’s 20-19 BKT URC win at Thomond Park may have been hard-fought but it was no less impressive for the narrow margin of victory, which extended Leinster’s lead at the top of the table to eight points over the reigning-champion Stormers and continued their winning start to the league campaign to 10 from 10.

The St Stephen’s night performance was another example of the relentless nature of Leinster’s machine-like consistency, superior squad depth and excellent game management not to mention the remarkable calibre of the character that exists within Leo Cullen’s squad to no only withstand the pressure a hungry and attack-minded Munster side could apply but turn it back on them and emerge victorious.

Twice during the second half in Limerick, Munster supporters had every right to believe their team were in a position to kick on and convert advantageous situations into game-winning moments. Twice they were left disappointed. First Leinster rebounded from 14-6 down with their No.8 Max Deegan in the sin bin following the concession of a penalty try by scoring twice from tap penalties in the next 10 minutes to take a 20-14 lead. Then 20 minutes later, having watched the Reds score an excellent team try finished by Patrick Campbell they witnessed a missed conversion before the visitors used attack as their best form of defence to close out the game.

That they did it without the presence of several key frontline players, and asking those available to fulfil new responsibilities – such as Ryan Baird leading the lineout and Cian Healy starting at tighthead prop for the first time in his 256th Leinster appearance – will have no doubt made it all the more satisfying.

That was certainly the view of Leinster head coach Cullen, who for the second time this month had seen his players come from a man down and a shortfall on the scoreboard against interprovincial rivals to eke out a valuable victory.

“I thought the players had really good composure when they were out there, so that was good,” Cullen said. “A couple of nice tries. Scott Penny scores a great little try from that tap penalty, and Dan Sheehan shows a great bit of power as well to get over.

“I thought the effort the lads put in this week was good. A lot of work goes on behind the scenes trying to manage the group as well. We’ll have a fair few changes for the game next (Sunday) as well. You park one game and you move on to the next one pretty quickly, so we’ll have a bit of fresh energy coming in for Connacht (at the RDS).

“Connacht have had the advantage, they played together. I thought Munster looked the more cohesive of the two teams out there today, and that’s the challenge for us when we do make a lot of changes, so we need to get that cohesion bit right quite quickly.

“Munster have just sort of been trucking on that same team, so I’m curious to know what they’ll do at this point. But there’s a little bit of that at this time of the year; you see even across the different leagues, how teams have approached Europe, when they go back to domestic competitions. Obviously we’ve done what we’ve done now so that’s why it’s nice to have eked out a win really.

“So yeah, a lot of guys fronted up well, which is pleasing.”

As Cullen suggested, there will be more selection changes made in the coming days ahead of Connacht’s visit to Dublin this New Year’s Day with captain Johnny Sexton among those in line to return as the focus begins to switch once more to the Heineken Champions Cup pool games next month.