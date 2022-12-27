Arsenal bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk but Shakhtar Donetsk want £85m

Arsenal have made a formal offer to Shakhtar Donetsk for the winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, who is their top target in the forthcoming transfer window, although their bid is believed to fall some way short of the Ukrainian club’s asking price.

Mudryk, a lightning-quick forward who turns 22 next month, has been a long-term target for the Premier League leaders and has attracted considerable interest from elsewhere too. Brentford were willing to make him their club-record signing during the summer but Shakhtar, notoriously tough negotiators, were unmoved by the Bees’ interest. Arsenal did not join in the bidding but the Guardian understands they have now moved with a view to securing the Ukraine international in January.