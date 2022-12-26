Marco Silva dedicates Fulham’s win at Palace to George Cohen after ‘sad week’

The team came out in warm-up tops with ‘Cohen 2’ on the back, and then put on a display that would have filled their former great with pride.
Marco Silva dedicates Fulham’s win at Palace to George Cohen after ‘sad week’
Marco Silva’s Fulham won at Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mon, 26 Dec, 2022 - 19:34
PA

Fulham manager Marco Silva dedicated his side’s 3-0 victory at nine-man Crystal Palace to George Cohen, the club’s World Cup-winning England right-back who died last week.

The team came out in warm-up tops with ‘Cohen 2’ on the back, and then put on a display that would have filled their former great with pride.

Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic laid on goals for Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Tim Ream before scoring his 10th of the campaign 10 minutes from time.

But Crystal Palace contributed to their own downfall, losing Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins to red cards between Fulham’s first and second goals.

“It was a sad week for our football club,” Silva said. “We lost one of the best and the greatest. I mentioned that to our players and how it was important for us, not to win but to perform in our way, with our identity. For our fans as well.

“We had a plan and the players stuck really well to it. We were brave from the first minute. We knew they had won their last three matches at home and if you don’t press them from the first minute with good organisation and be aggressive, it will be tough.

“The plan went really well and the players understood. Until the first goal we were clearly the best team on the pitch and after the red card we showed the maturity we have to, to play at this level.”

Mitrovic had been a pre-match injury doubt with a foot problem but Silva said: “He was not in the best physical condition but I wanted him to play and he has the quality, the maturity, the experience to handle this situation well.”

Palace manager Patrick Vieira would not discuss either red card but he was disappointed with his team’s return to action after the World Cup break.

“From the first minute I would say Fulham was the better team,” he admitted. “We had too many aspects of the game where we were not present. In the end we got what we deserved. Because we didn’t do anything today to get anything from that game.

“It’s difficult to understand and this is one of the frustrations that I have, because I was pleased about what I have seen in the last couple of weeks of training and I was expecting a better performance from the team.

“That just shows again the quality of the Premier League and we still have a lot of work to do to compete and today we didn’t compete at all. Of course the two red cards didn’t help us but outside of those two situations, it was more the performance from the first minute that let us down.”

More in this section

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - St. James' Park Eddie Howe is not getting carried away by Newcastle’s impressive form
Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Goodison Park Julen Lopetegui lands dramatic win at Everton in first Wolves game in charge
Crystal Palace v Fulham - Premier League - Selhurst Park Fulham claim rare London derby win after brushing aside nine-man Crystal Palace
palaceQuotesPlace: UK
<p>Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (centre) scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture  Nick Potts/PA Wire.</p>

Sharp Salah flattens Villa's new boss bounce

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.235 s