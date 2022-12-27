High-flying Newcastle ready to continue charge 

Leicester City 0 Newcastle United 3

Six wins out of six and second spot is now their's: who would now dare claim that Newcastle remain incapable of winning the Premier League?

A brutal first-half demolition of a Leicester side guilty of the sort of defending that gets you relegated enabled Eddie Howe's men to leap-frog Manchester City, who have the chance to go back above them on Tuesday night.

Newcastle fans sang boldly and baldly that they are going to win the league and though it is debatable that Eddie Howe has ever got carried away the United manager made only a partial attempt to rain on their potential black and white ticker-tape parade.

"I have no problem with the supporters dreaming and speculating about what we can achieve," he said. "The only thing we have to be mindful of is concentrating on our own thoughts and actions.

"This is the toughest league in the world for a reason and no doubt our opponents will be watching us so we need to be ready."

Callum Wilson, absent through illness, was hardly missed as replacement Chris Wood slotted home a third-minute penalty to get the Magpies off to a flier.

Daniel Amartey's clumsy challenge on Joelinton gave referee Jarred Gillett no option and more misery soon followed when Miguel Almiron exchanged a sensational one-two with Bruno Guimaraes to slot in a seventh-minute second.

Joelinton headed in the third just after the half-hour mark direct from a corner with marker Youri Tielemans given the slip and nearest Fox Boubakary Soumare hardly challenging.

The second half was a non-event, with Leicester booed off and grateful that few others around them in the wrong half of the table prospered either.

"The attitude and mentality were not right for some reason," complained Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers after his 300th game as a Premier League manager had been ruined. "The best team won."

Indeed it did. Newcastle came at the hapless hosts like a whirlwind and Amartey won't want to see any replays of his clumsy, tone-setting challenge on Joelinton just a few seconds into the game, especially as they will also show the ball heading off to somewhere not particularly dangerous.

Wood, Wilson's understudy, made no mistake from the spot against the club that paid £2million for him a decade ago but Leicester failed to let the setback unsettle them.

Almiron's seventh-minute second was a fine one though. The Paraguay forward cut in from the right and passed to Bruno, whose instant return was not anticipated by the home defence. Almiron collected it and slotted calmly and precisely beyond Danny Ward.

The man the fans call Miggy has now scored nine goals in 16 Premier League games this term - exactly the same number he had netted in his previous four seasons.

Sven Botman cleared a double bounce effort from Patson Daka off the line before Joelinton's headed third ended all hopes of a home comeback just after the half-hour mark.

The Foxes sent Jamie Vardy on for Daka - hurt in a collision with team-mate Harvey Barnes - for the second half but the game was almost over until Nick Pope was forced into a save.

He made a good one to deny Vardy with the flag wrongly up and Wout Faes, at the other end, cleared off the line from substitute Jacob Murphy, who was offside. It mattered little though.

Leicester missed James Maddison - a subject of two Newcastle bids in the summer - and the England spare part watched miserably from the stands.

The play-maker has a new knee injury to add to the old one that in all probability meant he couldn't play for his country in Qatar anyway.

"It's a different part of his knee, he has had it round the back of his knee and he's feeling it on the front part now," Rodgers said.

"I need to listen to the experts and take it from there."

Leicester City (4-2-3-1): D Ward 6; T Castagne 6, D Amartey 5, W Faes 6, L Thomas 6; Y Tielemans 5, B Soumare 5 (W Ndidi 72, 5); D Praet 4 (A Perez 17, 5), K Dewsbury-Hall 6, H Barnes 5 (K Iheanacho 71, 4); P Daka 6 (J Vardy 46, 6).

Newcastle United (4-3-3): N Pope 6; K Trippier 7, F Schar 7, S Botman 8, D Burn 7; S Longstaff 7, B Guimaraes 7, J Willock 7 (J Murphy 84); M Almiron 8 (A Saint-Maximin 83), C Wood 7 (M Ritchie 89), Joelinton 7.

Referee: J Gillett 6