Joe Hodge makes first Premier League start as Wolves move off bottom

Joe Hodge made his first league start for Wolves while Everton handed Tom Cannon his top-flight debut as the English Premier League returned after the World Cup on St Stephen’s Day.
Ireland U21 midfielder Hodge (20) got three substitute appearances under Wolves caretaker boss Steve Evans in October and new permanent chief Julen Lopetegui kept faith by promoting the playmaker into his first XI at Goodison Park.
Hodge, who joined Wolves from Manchester City last year, played for an hour as his side ground out a late 2-1 win to move off the foot of the table.
Cannon, a striker who has been capped by Ireland up to U19 level, came off the bench for the last 10 minutes but he was helpless to prevent the pressure intensifying on Toffees manager Frank Lampard.
Hodge was overlooked by Stephen Kenny for Ireland’s most recent matches last month but a rookie included by Stephen Kenny and who was capped in the friendlies against Norway and Malta, Evan Ferguson, came off the bench in Brighton and Hove Albion’s 3-1 win at Southampton.
In the Championship, Sheffield United went level on points with leaders Burnley by beating Coventry City 3-1. Ireland’s captain John Egan was sent-off late on, harshly incurring a second yellow card.