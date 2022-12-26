Newcastle power into second with first-half demolition of Leicester

Premier League: Leicester City 0 Newcastle United 3

Newcastle claimed second spot from Manchester City thanks to a brutal first-half demolition of a Leicester side guilty of the sort of defending that gets you relegated.

Three goals in the first 32 minutes made sure the champions, who are not in action until Wednesday night, were leap-frogged.

Newcastle fans sang that they are going to win the league and in a campaign that still sees Arsenal as league leaders who is to say it will not happen?

The absence of England's Callum Wilson through illness was hardly missed as replacement Chris Wood slotted home a third-minute penalty to get the Magpies off to a flier.

Daniel Amartey's clumsy challenge on Joelinton gave referee Jarred Gillett no option and more misery soon followed when Miguel Almiron exchanged a sensational one-two with Bruno Guimaraes to slot in a seventh-minute second.

Joelinton headed in the third just after the half-hour mark direct from a corner with marker Youri Tielemans given the slip and nearest Fox Boubakary Soumare hardly challenging.

The second half was a non-event, with Leicester booed off and grateful that others around them in the wrong half of the table did not prosper either.

LEICESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Ward 6; Castagne 6, Amartey 5, Faes 6, Thomas 6; Tielemans 5, Soumare 5 (Ndidi 72, 5); Praet 4 (Perez 17, 5), Dewsbury-Hall 6, Barnes 5 (Iheanacho 71, 4); Daka 6 (Vardy 46, 6).

NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Pope 6; Trippier 7, Schar 7, Botman 8, Burn 7; S Longstaff 7 (Anderson 90), Guimaraes 7, Willock 7 (Murphy 84); Almiron 8 (Saint-Maximin 83), Wood 7 (Ritchie 89), Joelinton 7.

Referee: Jarred Gillett 6