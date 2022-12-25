Wolves agree loan deal for Atletico's Matheus Cunha

Wolves have signed Brazil international Matheus Cunha on an initial loan deal from Atletico Madrid, the Premier League club have announced.

Cunha, 23, will join the club from January 1 subject to work permit approval with an automatic permanent deal reportedly worth €48million to follow.

A statement on the club's website read: "The Brazilian international flew to the UK and completed his medical earlier in the week, finalising a loan move which will automatically become a permanent deal until 2027, should certain clauses be triggered."

His Brazilian compatriot Philippe Coutinho could be on the move away from Aston Villa, say reports. Villa manager Unai Emery is reportedly not keen on the 30 year old.

Atletico Madrid have agreed personal terms with Caglar Soyuncu until 2027 - and the 26-year-old Leicester and Turkey centre-back could join as early as January, even though he only becomes a free agent next July.

Chelsea are best placed to sign England midfielder Declan Rice as the 23-year-old enters the final 18 months of his West Ham contract, says The Athletic. The Stamford Bridge club are also looking at havint to make RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol the most expensive defender in history if they are to sign the Croatia international in January.

Atletico are also willing to let Portugal forward Joao Felix leave on loan for a Premier League club so long as the Financial Fair Play costs of his contract are taken care of by the other side, say multiple media reports.

Antonio Conte's Tottenham are said to be eyeing flying Wolves winger Adama Traore but new Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui hopes the Spain winger, still only 26, will sign a new contract at Molineux