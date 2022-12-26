Could Man United get the biggest Qatar bounce?

Argentina lifted the trophy in Qatar but could Manchester United also be a World Cup winner as the Premier League gets back underway at last? It’s a difficult calculation determining which clubs have benefitted from Qatar, and which have been stung by it, but United look pretty happy as their players return to Old Trafford.

Whilst Tottenham saw key striker Richarlison, and Arsenal lost Gabriel Jesus to a knee injury that required surgery, many United players came home with their reputation enhanced.

It’s not been an easy season for United so far, especially with the Ronaldo saga dragging on so long. But the Portuguese striker is gone now, his contract ripped up, and his former teammates have a chance to start a new era under manager Erik ten Hag, whose authority has been bolstered by the affair.

Currently sitting in fifth place in the Premier League, only three points outside the Champions League places (with a game in hand on Spurs and Newcastle) and 11 behind leaders Arsenal, there’s a growing feeling that United could be on the up at last - just in time to attract a new owner now the Glazers are willing to sell.

Here we look at the United players who shone at the World Cup and who will return to the Premier League with reputations and confidence bolstered, ready to lead that revival:

Lisandro Martinez: The defender, rapidly becoming a United cult hero despite a slow start to his career at Old Trafford, moved up a gear in Qatar. He played five games in Argentina’s winning campaign, clocking up 300 minutes and forming an excellent partnership with his great friend, Tottenham’s Cristian Romero. He didn’t feature in the final against France but came home with a World Cup winners’ medal having played a major role across the tournament. Not bad for a 24-year-old who was written off after his first few games in a United shirt. It now looks like the Red Devils got a bargain when signing him from Ajax for little more than £50m.

Harry Maguire: If there is one man in the entire tournament who can say he beat his demons and answered his critics, it’s defender Maguire. He’s had a miserable time at United recently, vilified in the newspapers and lampooned on social media. There’s been an agenda that he’s a big lump who can’t defend, is prone to mistakes and whose confidence has been shot to pieces. But he was unrecognisable at the World Cup, performing almost flawlessly for England as they reached the quarter-finals. He played all five games and was one of the best defenders on show. That's good news for United because they need him.

Casemiro: The Brazil star was described as the best midfielder in the world by Neymar after scoring a stunning goal in a group game against Switzerland, and there’s no doubt now that he’s a stunning signing for United who could become their talisman this season. Brazil’s tournament may have ended early with a shock defeat against Croatia but Casemiro returns to Old Trafford in form and ready for action.

Raphael Varane: The France defender made it all the way to the final, playing six games and 518 minutes, including starting in the final against Argentina. It all ended in disappointment in the end, but Varane underlined that he is one of the best defenders in the world - it’s up to United to find him the right partner.

Marcus Rashford: The striker got back to his very best in Qatar, scoring three goals and reminding everyone of his talent. By the time England went out, Paris St Germain were already putting their hefty cheque book on the table to sign him. But United, who have already taken up a contract extension, know they have to keep him – and his stunning Carabao Cup goal against Burnley in midweek proved why.

Bruno Fernandes: The Portuguese midfielder was joint top of the assists list at the World Cup, providing three goals for teammates – the same as Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann. That’s good news for United because Fernandes looked out of touch earlier this season until rediscovering his form in the run-up to the tournament. He should be United’s talisman with the quality he has.

Luke Shaw: England manager Gareth Southgate has so much faith in Shaw that he didn’t even take a second left-back to Qatar. He was one of his team’s most consistent performers and set up Jude Bellingham for their opening goal against Iran. He’s come such a long way since the days when he was sidelined by Jose Mourinho – and at 27 he’s reaching his peak.

Diego Dalot: United have just triggered a contract extension for the full-back after he provided two assists at the World Cup for Portugal. He is, perhaps, one of the most under-rated players in the Premier League.

There were, of course, United players who didn’t shine in the tournament. Antony and Fred were given little game time for Brazil, Tyrell Malacia was unused by the Netherlands, whilst Christian Eriksen’s Denmark limped out early and disappointed.

But just being on the pitch in a World Cup for Eriksen was something special after coming so close to death when collapsing against Iceland at Euro 2020; and he proved with a goal against Burnley in the Carabao Cup in midweek what an important influence he will be this season.

As always, the January transfer window will be crucial for United if they want to really challenge, but it will be a relief to ten Hag that many of his key players are not only in form but bolstered by their World Cup performances.

The proof in the pudding will come in festive fixtures at home to Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth, and away to Wolves - all winnable games that could catapult a Ronaldo-less United into the Champions League race at last.