Six key Premier League fixtures over the festive period

St Stephen's Day: Brentford v Tottenham, 12.30

With a lunchtime kick off this is the first Premier League game since the World Cup break, and Harry Kane’s first chance to make up for that penalty miss against France which sent England heading home from Qatar early.

But even if the focus is mostly on Tottenham’s main man, it would be foolish to ignore the home side.

They also hosted the first game of last season, a Friday special against Arsenal with fans back in the stadium after the pandemic for the first time - and came out 2-0 winners in a special atmosphere.

The Bees have proved to be tough opponents for the big boys so far. They beat Manchester City away in their most recent fixture and have also beaten Chelsea and Manchester United in their short Premier League history.

Can the bus stop in Hounslow beat mighty Tottenham for yet another scalp? And what can Kane expect from away fans after his World Cup calamity?

Tuesday Dec 27: Manchester United v Nottingham Forest, 8pm

This is the first chance for United to set the tone for the second half of the season and put the Ronaldo era behind them. CR7 is gone, so can his teammates finally settle down and provide a consistent challenge for a place in the top four?

With Marcus Rashford back on form, this is the perfect home game to make a statement against a Forest side with a wobbly defence. Look out for the return of Jesse Lingard, though. He'll be a man on a mission.

Sat Dec 31: Brighton v Arsenal, 5.30pm

This is a fascinating match up. The current league leaders against one of Premier League's top-performing and most improved teams this season.

Brighton were progressing nicely under former manager Graham Potter but new boss Roberto De Zerbi has given them an extra attacking edge, getting the best out of Belgian forward Leandro Trossard. Oh, and they also have World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister in midfield.

It could prove a big test for Mikel Arteta's side who lost key striker Gabriel Jesus to injury at the World Cup and are still working out how to replace him.

Monday Jan 2: Brentford v Liverpool, 5.30pm

This fixture was a cracker last season, ending 3-3 as Brentford gave the Reds a physical and difficult night, with Ivan Toney demolishing Trent Alexander-Arnold when he drifted wide to receive accurate long balls from goalkeeper David Raya.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp later remarked: “Their goalie should have number 10 on his shirt with the balls that he played." And there have since been rumours that the Spaniard, who was a Liverpool fan as a boy and who is yet to agree a new contract in London, could be a future target in the transfer market.

Either way, Liverpool will want revenge and you suspect they’ll be ready this time.

Tuesday Jan 3: Arsenal v Newcastle, 7pm

If there is anyone out there who thinks Newcastle have the potential to jump into the title race. then this is the game to prove them right or wrong.

Eddie Howe’s side have made an excellent start to the season and with Miguel Almiron flying, Allan Saint-Maximin back, Bruno Guimaraes pulling the strings and striker Callum Wilson banging in the goals, you cannot rule them out.

They also have the joint best defence in the Premier League (only 11 goals conceded, the same as Arsenal). So, this could be a tight one.

Thursday Jan 5: Chelsea v Man City, 8pm

Turkey will finally be off the menu by the time this kicks off, with many New Year’s resolutions already broken. But it has to be on the list of ‘must see’ matches over the festive period, with Chelsea desperate to get back to form and City knowing they cannot afford to drop points with Arsenal in such impressive form. Expect a big atmosphere at the Bridge.