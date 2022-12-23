Jonathan Walters confirmed as new Waterford FC technical director

Jonathan Walters has been confirmed as new Waterford’s technical director, a role he’ll also fulfil at the Blues’ sister club, Fleetwood Town.

The former Ireland international was at the RSC on Wednesday to visit the new set-up, with the ambitious First Division club also due to announce their first chief executive in the coming days.

Promotion, which the club narrowly missed out on in October by losing the playoff, is the collective objective for the season ahead which kicks off on February 17 at south-east rivals Wexford.

According to the club statement, the striker who completed his Ireland career in 2018 with 54 caps and 14 goals – including a brace against Bosnia-Herzegovina that clinched Euro 2016 qualification – will be tasked with aiding promotion and building a long-term strategy.

Chairman Andy Pilley, also the owner of English League One outfit Fleetwood, said: “We are delighted to welcome such a well-respected name in the game to the club in a role which we feel is hugely important.

“He’s also someone who knows the Irish game well and is a proud Irishman.

“Jonathan is an experienced and knowledgeable character who can help the club move to the next level in structure, recruitment and sporting success on the pitch.

“It’s a hugely exciting appointment and these are exciting times for Waterford Football Club. We want to take the club to the next level.”