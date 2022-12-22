Manchester City to face Southampton in the last eight of the Carabao Cup

Manchester United will host League One side Charlton.
Manchester City to face Southampton in the last eight of the Carabao Cup

SAINTS ELSEWHERE: Manchester City booked their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a pulsating victory over Liverpool (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Thu, 22 Dec, 2022 - 23:04
PA Sport Staff

Manchester City’s quest for a seventh Carabao Cup in 10 years will continue with a quarter-final tie against Southampton.

City beat defending champions Liverpool in a Christmas cracker, earning a 3-2 victory at the Etihad Stadium in the first game back after the World Cup break.

Their next test will be a visit to St Mary’s in the week commencing January 9.

League One Charlton’s reward for beating Brighton in the fourth round is a visit to Manchester United.

The Addicks are the only non-Premier League side left in the draw and they face a stern test against United, who are currently 57 places above them in the league ladder.

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to add more stories to their rich history in the League Cup as they host Wolves in a midlands derby.

Newcastle’s fans are beginning to dream of glory and they will have their sights set on a semi-final berth as they host Leicester in the last eight.

More in this section

Haaland back in the groove as City edge cup cracker Haaland back in the groove as City edge cup cracker
FAI EGM FAI to make third effort to complete 2022 AGM in new year 
Milan, Italy, 18th September 2022. Salt Bae reacts prior to kick off in the Serie A match at Giuseppe Meazza, Milan. Picture cre FIFA investigating Salt Bae's ‘undue access’ to World Cup celebrations
Carabao CupPlace: UK
<p>WHERE'S WALTERS? The former Stoke targetman is set for a move to the south-east. ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan</p>

Jonathan Walters set to take up role at Waterford

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.253 s