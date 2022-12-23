After Qatar, club football steps into Christmas with a real cracker

The World Cup, and especially its remarkable finale, provided some much-needed fun in the sun but when you’ve been brought up on high energy football in the rain played in front of baying crowds, there was a thrill to seeing Manchester City and Liverpool back in action.

We are now only a few days away from the return of the Premier League, and the Carabao Cup gave us a reminder of what’s to come.

Both teams played a mixture of big name first teamers and young contenders, and this is a competition which ranks fourth on the wish list of the Big Six, but they still produced the kind of frenetic, all-out attacking action that whets the appetite.

So, although fans who have followed the World Cup religiously may be feeling a sense of emptiness now the trophy is in Buenos Aires and the desert is empty, there are plenty more of them relived that club football is back. And this game, a five goal thriller won by City, proved why.

Even without a host of key names, this was high quality fare. Both teams played quickly, were brave on the ball, pressed relentlessly and created chance after chance in a frantic atmosphere.

City, in particular, were outstanding at times, pinging passes around with pace and weaving triangles around Liverpool defenders.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a team as good as this in the last month,” remarked Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher as he commentated for Sky Sports, and you can understand what he meant.

We often talk about the World Cup as the pinnacle of football, and in terms of achievement that’s true. Winning the trophy for your country is as good as it gets – just ask Lionel Messi.

But if you’re asking whether Manchester City at their best could beat Argentina or France, then that’s not difficult to answer, either.

They were comfortably the better side here, despite the tight scoreline, with Kevin de Bryne (who put in 16 crosses) looking far more comfortable in a City shirt than he did in a Belgian one last month.

Pep Guardiola’s only concern will be the goals his side conceded, but for the rest of us it was an absorbing and entertaining feat of football with little to criticise.

Erling Haaland, who of course was unable to play in the World Cup because Norway didn’t qualify, opened the scoring to remind everyone what we’ve been missing, set up beautifully by De Bruyne, who had a disappointing time in Qatar with Belgium.

Fabio Carvalho, however, equalised in a fascinating first half with City missing a host of chances, not least through youngster Cole Palmer.

The breath-taking actioned continued apace after the break, Riyad Mahrez scoring with a curling finish but Mo Salah equalising within two minutes, set up by Darwin Nunez.

It was a welcome reminder of what club football has to offer and a reassurance that a winter World Cup won’t leave Premier League fans short changed in the coming weeks as the festive programme gets underway.

By the time that Nathan Ake headed City back in front, the sunshine in Qatar was all but forgotten and the adrenalin of watching Messi’s big moment in Doha replaced by nervous anticipation of what the next fortnight might hold.

The exciting thing for football fans was that both these teams were missing big players who will add to the quality on show by next week.

City had the likes of Foden, Walker, Stones, Cancelo, Rodri, Silva and Grealish on the bench, and didn't include Alvarez who has only just lifted the World Cup with Argentina or goalkeeper Ederson.

Liverpool had Henderson on the bench and were without the likes of Diaz, Van Dijk, Firmino, Jota, Alisson and Alexander-Arnold. It’s an array of talent that not many countries can match, but which the Premier League offers by default.

If this game is anything to go by, the Premier League's return on St Stephen’s Day, starting with Tottenham’s trip to Brentford in the lunchtime kick-off, can't come quick enough.

Liverpool also play on Monday, away at Aston Villa at 5.30pm, whilst City must wait a little longer – travelling to Leeds for a night game on Wednesday, December 28.

The result means that City are strong favourites to win the Carabao Cup as they head into the quarter-finals at Liverpool’s expense – especially when you consider they won the trophy four times in a row before Klopp’s side stole it off them last year.

But it also underlined that not even the World Cup can match the intensity, pace and quality of club football at its best.

If this Carabao Cup cracker is a taster of what’s in store in the Premier League, we’re in for a treat.