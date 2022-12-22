Jonathan Walters set to take up role at Waterford

Former Ireland international Jonathan Walters is poised to take up a role overseeing football operations at First Division outfit, Waterford.

Walters, who won 54 caps and scored 14 goals for the Boys in Green, took up a coaching role at former club Stoke City after retiring through injury in March 2019 and was pitched in for succeeding Gordon Taylor as chief executive of the Players union in England. He has also been working on the coaching staff with Ireland’s U19s.