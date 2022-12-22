FAI to make third effort to complete 2022 AGM in new year 

The crucial meeting has been rescheduled for January 21 and will be in-person.
BALANCE: FAI Chairperson Roy Barrett. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Thu, 22 Dec, 2022 - 21:03
John Fallon

The FAI will make a third attempt to complete their 2022 annual general meeting at an in-person gathering on January 21.

A failure to make progress towards increasing their female presence on the 12-person board from two to five – a government funding requirement – forced the July summit at the Mansion House to be adjourned.

Chairman Roy Barrett faced flak from members at last week’s virtual sequel for enlisting just one woman, Niamh O’Mahony as successor to Dick Shakespeare from the chamber dominated by the national league clubs, but the independent supremo insisted sufficient time remained until the end of 2023 to comply with the criteria.

There was also a backlash to the revelation that no advertisements were issued inviting females to apply for board membership.

A proposal to fuse the ratification of O’Mahony as a director into a guillotine-style, bloc vote with the four existing board members seeking extensions – Packie Bonner, Gary Twohig, Robert Watt and Tom Browne – was objected to.

It was at the start of the subsequent individual electronic ballots that issues arose.

Eventually, after several members complained of either being delayed in casting votes or unable to, Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Jim Moran, confirmed the FAI were unable to validate the ballot and directors couldn’t be ratified.

Thus, the exercise was aborted, and though president Gerry McAnanay informed delegates the following day that 67 of the 89 eligible voters registered their preference, a board meeting agreed reverting to a formal gathering was advisable.

That will now take place at the Clayton Hotel in Liffey Valley on January 21 from 12 noon – just six months ahead of the 2023 version.

