Shamrock Rovers raid Shelbourne to bolster ranks for WNL comeback

Ambitious Shamrock Rovers continued their raid on the country’s supreme domestic talent on Thursday by recruiting seven new players – including five from double-winners Shelbourne.

As first revealed by the Irish Examiner on Wednesday morning, Jess Gargan, Shauna Fox and Amanda Budden were joining Irish international Abbie Larkin in the exodus from the Reds. Ireland U19 international Lia O’Leary has also made the switch.

Two others have also been snared from Peamount United - Aoibhe Fleming and Lauren Kelly, whose goal won the 2019 FAI Cup during her previous spell at Wexford.

Rovers are back in the women’s top-flight for the first time since 2013 second finishing second bottom in 2014 and flexing their financial muscle by offering industry-leading terms on the semi-professional contracts which the FAI are allowing for the first time since the league’s inception in 2011.

Today’s blitz of signings follows the eye-catching captures of Peamount pair Stephanie Roche and Jess Hennessy from Athlone Town. Usurping Shelbourne as the country’s champions at the first attempt is their stated aim.

Budden is regarded as the best goalkeeper in the division, having won the golden gloves prize for the most clean sheets in the past two seasons but the Cork native would have been suspended for Shelbourne’s Champions League mini-group had she remained at Tolka.

Gargan and Fox were two central cogs of the Reds’ defence in front of Budden, while teen striker Larkin provided the youthful spark up front.

It is her arrival that has been most contentious for Shelbourne announced Larkin’s retention on December 9, only to be told by the player and her agent of a u-turn.

Due to Brexit rules, UK clubs in pursuit of the regular in Vera Pauw’s squad will have to wait until after she turns 18 in April to be allowed entice her abroad.

“It has been a difficult decision for me but the opportunity to sign for a club with a professional environment, a top coach and excellent facilities was an opportunity I had to take for my own development,” said Larkin.

“I’m extremely excited about the new challenge, but I’d like to thank the people at Shelbourne who have helped with my development to date."

Rovers manager Collie O’Neill, now assembling his squad for the March kick-off at pace, said following the quadruple signing of Budden, Fox, Gargan and Kelly: “I am delighted to have all 4 girls on board, they are 4 of the most experienced players in the country. They will bring this fantastic experience to the group and help set standards and create a positive culture around the squad.”