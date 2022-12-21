Messi extends contract with PSG - report

The 35-year-old forward, seven-times winner of the Ballon D'Or, helped Argentina lift the World Cup trophy by beating France on penalties in the final on Sunday.
STAYING PUT: Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the FIFA World Cup. Pic: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 21:19
Reuters

World Cup winner Lionel Messi has reached a deal with Paris St Germain to stay with the club for at least the 2023-24 season, French daily Le Parisien reported on Wednesday.

"In early December, in the midst of the World Cup, an agreement was reached (for Messi) to stay on for at least one more season," the paper said, citing no sources.

PSG were not immediately available for comment.

Paris St Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi said this month that Messi was happy at the Ligue 1 champions, adding that discussions about a contract extension would be held after the World Cup.

Messi, who has 12 goals and 14 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, moved to the French capital from Barcelona in 2021 on a two-year contract.

