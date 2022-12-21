Cork City complete loan signing of Ethon Varian 

Colin Healy has continued building for Cork City’s Premier Division return by recruiting Ethon Varian on loan from Bohemians.

After playing his schoolboy football at Greenwood, the Cork native joined Stoke City and spent a spell on loan at Raith Rovers in Scotland.

He returned to Ireland to join Bohs in July of last year, scoring twice, and the 21-year-old will spend the 2023 season on Leeside with the Rebel Army.

Healy has retained Aaron Bolger, Barry Coffey, Ruairi Keating, Cian Murphy and Jonas Häkkinen from his First Division title-winning squad, with striker Tunde Owolabi recently joining from St Patrick’s Athletic. City will have their first top-flight game since 2020 when they welcome Bohemians to an expected full Turners Cross on Friday, February 17.

Varian said: “I am really looking forward to playing in front of the fans as a Cork City player. I grew up supporting the club, going to games with my friends, and I have some great memories at Turners Cross from when I was younger, watching the likes of Colin Healy play.

“I am hoping I can give the City fans something to cheer about and, hopefully, we can create more great memories next season. The club has had some great times and we want to get Cork City back up there where the club should be. We want to make next season a successful one, and I am looking forward to playing my part in that.”

Healy added: “Ethon gives us another attacking option for the coming season, so I am very pleased to have him on board. He is a young, hungry player who wants to play games and improve, and he is also a Cork lad as well. He played Premier Division football last year and he got a few goals, so we are looking forward to working with him and helping him develop as a player.”