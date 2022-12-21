Pep Guardiola congratulates Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi over World Cup win

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins knows there is a danger of a backlash from Ulster on Friday night after all they have been through in the past couple of weeks
Pep Guardiola congratulates Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi over World Cup win

ACHIEVEMENT: Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez won the World Cup. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA

Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 14:30
Andy Hampson

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has congratulated Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi following Argentina’s World Cup win.

City striker Alvarez played a key role in his country’s triumph while for Messi, who enjoyed great success under Guardiola at Barcelona, it was the crowning glory of an outstanding career.

Former City defender Nicolas Otamendi also played a big part in the success, which was sealed in a penalty shoot-out against France in a remarkable final on Sunday.

Argentina’s Julian Alvarez celebrates with Lionel Messi during the World Cup in Qatar (Adam Davy/PA Images).

Guardiola said: “For Julian, we are delighted. He played a lot and his contribution was amazing for the team, for the way they played. We have a world champion in our team.

“We are incredibly happy for him. Congratulations to him, for Nico Otamendi and, of course, personally for Leo Messi, for Argentina as a country, well deserved champions.”

Messi’s victory cements his place among the greatest players the game has ever seen.

For Guardiola, who won the Champions League twice with Messi at Barca, that issue had never been in doubt.

Guardiola considers Messi to be the greatest (Tim Goode/PA)

He said: “Everyone has an opinion but nobody can doubt he’s there. I’ve said many times, for me, he’s the best. It is difficult to understand how a player can appear and do what he’s done in the last 10-15 years.

“The people who saw Pele or Di Stefano, or Maradona – they can say their favourites.

“In these opinions, they can have a sentimental approach.

“If he’d not won the World Cup, my opinion about what he has done for world football would not change, but it is normal for people that it depends on if they win.

“For him it is the final achievement of an incredible career.”

More in this section

Chelsea v West Ham United - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Chelsea appoint Christopher Vivell as their new technical director
Mark Noble file photo Mark Noble: If a top club wants Declan Rice they will just pay for him
Wexford Youths v Shelbourne - SSE Airtricity Women's National League Four Shelbourne double-winners poised to join Rovers revolution
Man CityPlace: UK
<p>MARCH DATE: The Aviva Stadium will host Ireland's friendly with Latvia in March. Pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane</p>

Ireland will face Latvia in a friendly at the Aviva in March

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.238 s