Ireland will face Latvia in a friendly at the Aviva in March

The FAI have announced that Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland team will face Latvia in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium in March.
The game, which will take place on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 will act as a warm-up for Ireland's first Uefa Euro qualifying campaign game against France on Monday, March 27.
The Latvia game will be Ireland's first game of 2023. The FAI have previously announced that a record 23,000 season tickets have been sold for the 2023 campaign.
Ireland's last game was the 1-0 friendly win over Malta in November with Callum Robinson scoring the winner in the 55th minute.