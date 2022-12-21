Ireland will face Latvia in a friendly at the Aviva in March

The FAI have announced that Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland team will face Latvia in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium in March
MARCH DATE: The Aviva Stadium will host Ireland's friendly with Latvia in March. Pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 12:30
James Whelan

The FAI have announced that Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland team will face Latvia in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium in March.

The game, which will take place on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 will act as a warm-up for Ireland's first Uefa Euro qualifying campaign game against France on Monday, March 27.

The Latvia game will be Ireland's first game of 2023. The FAI have previously announced that a record 23,000 season tickets have been sold for the 2023 campaign.

Ireland's last game was the 1-0 friendly win over Malta in November with Callum Robinson scoring the winner in the 55th minute.

