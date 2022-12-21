Matheus Cunha set for Wolves move 

Wolves are closing in on the signing of Atletico Madrid's Brazilian attacking midfielder Matheus Cunha
CLOSING IN: Wolves are closing in on the signing of Atletico Madrid's Brazilian attacking midfielder Matheus Cunha. Pic: Jose Jordan/AFP via Getty Images

Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 09:40
Cian Locke

Wolves are closing in on the signing of Atletico Madrid's Brazilian attacking midfielder Matheus Cunha. 

Cunha is set to join on an initial loan and become new Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui's fist signing, with a permanent move in the summer touted. The loan deal for the Brazilian is thought to include an obligation to buy at the end of the season for a fee that could rise to 40m euros (£35m).

Cunha only moved to the La Liga side from Hertha BSC a year and a half ago, but he has had difficulty earning a starting spot in Diego Simeone's squad and wants to depart in order to receive more minutes.

The eight-cap Brazilian international has only played once for Atletico in La Liga this season.

Cunha has been linked with several Premier League clubs recently, including Arsenal, Liverpool and Leeds. The Gunners are currently searching for a replacement for the injured Gabriel Jesus and were thought to have identified Cunha as a possible replacement. 

Lopetegui is in need of extra firepower in front of goal, given their serious lack of goals thus far this Premier League campaign. The 23-year-old attacker would go some way to making up for that ailment in their game. 

