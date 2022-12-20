Taylor urges Ogbene to sign new Rotherham contract 

REPUBLIC of Ireland international forward Chiedozie Ogbene has been urged to sign a new contract at Rotherham United.

Manager Matt Taylor is desperate not to see him leave in next month's transfer window.

Ogbene is out-of-contract at the end of the season, He has been offered a new deal if he rejects it, Rotherham look certain to sell him in next month's transfer window rather than lose him for nothing at the end of the season.

Taylor said: "There have been contract offers handed out over the last couple of months.

"There is no deadline such as now but there is hope and expectation that there will be dialogue and honesty.

"As a manager I want to keep our best players but we have to do what is right for the football club.

"Managers do not want to lose their best players and Chio is one of those.

“Everyone is aware who is out-of-contract. It is a shame we have got this point.

"We should have addressed it a little sooner than we have done.

“All managers want to keep their best players and Chio is one of those so we hope he is still with us come the end of January."