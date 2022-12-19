Billy Dennehy says it will be 'a great honour' to manage Kerry FC

Kerry FC manager Billy Dennehy says it will be 'a great honour' to lead out the team in their first League of Ireland game.

"It was something I took into consideration only over the past couple of weeks. If I did not avail of this opportunity, I might live to regret it. So it is a very proud moment for me and for my family and it will be a great honour to lead the team out here onto Mounthawk Park to face Cobh Ramblers in the first League of Ireland game played in Kerry."

Dennehy, a Tralee native, began his soccer career with Tralee Dynamos and Kingdom Boys before moving to Sunderland and enjoying a long career in the League of Ireland, and says it was always his vision to bring top level soccer to Kerry.

“I am a very proud Kerry man and proud of where I am from.

“I am very proud of the start that I had in the game here. I am very proud of the work done by volunteers to keep grassroots football going here in Kerry, giving young lads the opportunity to play the sport. It’s from those humble beginnings that you now see players being given the opportunity to play at a higher level with Kerry FC.

"It was not there in my time (LOI football) and it was always on my mind when I was playing for clubs in the League of Ireland, that I would love to be doing this for Kerry also. Then when I retired and came to Kerry to start coaching, I was asked why I was starting it down here in Kerry and why did I not go to other clubs around the country where I could progress up the ladder.

"But for me it was about coming home to where I started as a player as a schoolboy. I could see this so clearly and so consistently over so many years that Kerry FC was possible. I told so many administrators in the local junior league that this was possible and that we could do this. I think that historically the players have shown over many years that they were talented soccer players. They always had the ability, they just did not have the platform to show it here in Kerry and now we have been able to create that pathway for young players who can join the club and strive to play at the highest level in the country while living at home."

Dennehy refused to be drawn on setting any targets for his nascent side and is instead focused on meeting any challenges 'head on'.

“As an individual I have never been a person that set long term ambitions or goals. I have always taken things day by day in terms of how you work and how you operate, how you prepare and perform. The players we have brought in including new signings Matt Keane from Treaty United and Sean McGrath from Cobh Ramblers have seen that it is just one training session at a time. We know for sure it is going to be a big challenge ahead of us. We understand that challenges are there to be taken head on and with the support of the people of the county I have no doubt that Kerry FC in time will be capable of competing with the best.”

New signing Matt Keane from Kilcummin, who captained St Brendan's College Killarney to an O’Sullivan Cup win in 2013 and scored the first goal in Croke Park in 2019 when Kilcummin hammered Naomh Éanna (Antrim) 5-13 to 2-9 to win an All-Ireland intermediate club medal, has spent two years with Treaty Utd but Kerry FC was always going to be his home.

"I had two great years with Treaty United and I loved it and the supporters but once Billy asked me would I join Kerry FC, I reckon it took me thirty seconds to say yes."

Sean McGrath from Ballyduff returns after one season with Cobh Ramblers and he too is delighted to be back home and is now studying health and leisure in MTU Kerry.

"I enjoyed Cobh and Cork but I would never say no to Kerry FC."