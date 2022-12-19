Work commitments force Eileen Gleeson to quit Glasgow City job

Irish manager Eileen Gleeson has been forced to prematurely end her managerial reign at Glasgow City due to work commitments.

The former Peamount United and UCD Waves boss left her post as Vera Pauw’s assistant in the Ireland set-up just over a year ago to assume the full-time position and her side currently lead the Scottish top-flight ahead of Celtic and Rangers.

Last season, they relinquished their title for the first time since 2007, with big-spending Rangers seemingly engineering a power shift.

Still, there was no indication that Gleeson was planning to exit.

As one of the only two females, along with Sue Ronan, to complete their Uefa Pro License coaching course through the FAI, she had been linked with the Director of Women’s Football vacancy, which the FAI say an announcement is imminent on.

However, it appears she is returning to Dublin City Council, where she was employed as a long-time Sports Development Officer. A club statement attributed her departure to a review of operational business needs around the career break previously granted.

Glasgow City Chief Executive Laura Montgomery said: “Everyone at Glasgow City would like to thank Eileen immensely for her contribution to the club in her year at the helm.

“She has brought about a number of incredibly positive changes to the club and leaves us in a fantastic position, sitting top of the table after 12 games played so far.

“This is an incredibly difficult position, but Eileen kept us up to date with the situation and we are well prepared to continue positively in her absence.”

Gleeson added: “It is with great difficulty that I make the decision to part ways with Glasgow City FC. I would like to sincerely express my gratitude to all at the club for providing the opportunity to be involved with such an iconic women’s football club such as Glasgow City.

“At this point, I am happy to leave the club top of the league table and have no doubt that the club are well positioned to continue uninterrupted by my absence in the capable hands of Leanne Ross and an excellent support staff team.”