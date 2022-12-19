France's Karim Benzema announces international retirement

Karim Benzema has announced he is ending his international career the day after France lost in the World Cup final to Argentina
AU REVOIR: Karim Benzema has announced he is ending his international career the day after France lost in the World Cup final to Argentina.p  Pic: AP Photo/Michel Euler

Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 15:39
James Whelan

“I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I’m proud of it! I wrote my story and ours ends,” Benzema wrote on Twitter.

Benzema, who scored 37 goals for France in 97 appearances, had to withdraw from France’s World Cup squad before their first match due to a left thigh injury.

The Real Madrid player, who won the Ballon d’Or award in October, missed out on selection when France won the World Cup in Russia four years ago.

He was frozen out of the France team for five and a half years because of his involvement in a blackmail scandal over a sextape involving his former teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

In a trial last year he was handed a one-year suspended prison sentence and fined €75,000.

Benzema made the announcement on Monday, his 35th birthday.

