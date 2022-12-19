Billy Dennehy appointed Kerry FC manager ahead of League of Ireland tilt

The former Shamrock Rovers and Cork City winger had originally been announced as Director of Football.
STEPPING UP: Newly-appointed Kerry FC manager Billy Dennehy. 

Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 09:25
John Fallon

Billy Dennehy will lead his native Kerry in their maiden season as a senior League of Ireland club.

The 35-year-old played under Roy Keane at Sunderland as well as Michael O’Neill and Stephen Kenny upon his return to Ireland, where he won a league title at Shamrock Rovers and represented his country at U23 level.

Dennehy had originally been announced as Director of Football of the Kingdom but the Tralee native steps into hotseat for a First Division campaign that kicks off on Friday, February 17 with a Munster derby against Cobh Ramblers at Mounthawk Park.

The club, which has had a presence in the national underage leagues for several years, will announce its first signings later on Monday.

Dennehy said: “I am delighted to be named as the manager of the first team for Kerry FC for 2023.

“This has been a project that I have been excited about for a long time and to finally see it coming to fruition is something I am immensely proud of.

“To be named as the manager of Kerry FC is something that means a huge amount to me and my family and although I know it will be a huge challenge I am confident that Kerry FC will be extremely competitive in the 2023 season.” 

Preparations for the new venture are intensifying with new seats in the stand to be installed before the turn of the year. Filling them for matches is the priority, as with all national league clubs, but strong early sales of season tickets reflect the interest in the league’s newest club.

