The Doha Diary: Things go into overdrive in the VVIP lane

It was a road sign on opening night in Al Bayt four weeks ago which brought the Very, Very Important People into our world for the first time. Sunday at Lusail was their Woodstock
The Doha Diary: Things go into overdrive in the VVIP lane

VVIP: President of France, Emmanuel Macron stands with Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and FIFA President Gianni Infantino following the FIFA World Cup final at Lusail Stadium, Qatar. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 07:10
Joe Callaghan

Things go into overdrive in the VVIP lane 

Qatar has brought us all through the looking glass this past month…and the 12 years before. It gave us a new abbreviation too — VVIP.

It was a road sign on opening night in Al Bayt four weeks ago which brought the Very, Very Important People into our world for the first time. Sunday at Lusail was their Woodstock.

Among the dignitaries and political leaders was the world’s almost richest man, Elon Musk, who may no longer actually hold that title as he runs Twitter into the ground.

Usain Bolt, Novak Djokovic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Khabib Nurmagomedov, the sporting icons got to witness a truly iconic night. But the directors just couldn’t miss French president Emmanuel Macron, who craved the camera so much he was down on the field within minutes of the end, consoling Kylian Mbappé.

A little pity goes a long way on final day 

The gilded luxury of final day was thrown into contrast by a miserable Argentine fan sitting outside the exits of Lusail metro station from early on Sunday. He had a handwritten sign that explained his extended stay here has left him broke and unable to afford to return home. He was asking for just one Qatari Riyal from each match-going fan, a pittance. But some quick maths in the shadows of the 89,000-seater arena gave us pause. That would amount to €24,000. The air of profiteering that permeates this place was clearly having an effect.

No rest for the wicked Wenger 

There was still time for one last piece of nonsense from Arsene Wenger and FIFA’s Technical Group this weekend. “Shorter preparation time has not impacted the quality of the tournament,” the former Arsenal manager, now a full paid-up mouthpiece for Gianni and the boys said. In what was a data-driven presentation, he provided no numbers to back up this friendly finding. 

Happy hour at the Oasis

While the celebs in the swanky seats were able to quaff away to their hearts’ contention, the rest of the Lusail studiously avoided the Bud Zeroes with the fridges stocked to the brim with the stuff til closing time. Where will it all go? Who knows.

Those running things in The Oasis, a speakeasy at the Main Media Centre looked keen to avoid a similar fate as they cut all prices on the final days of the tournament. For the third-place playoff, Budweisers (the alcoholic kind) were half-price at €7.75 with the barman confessing “we have to find a way to get rid of the stuff!”  

Signing off with a word of thanks 

31 days, which probably felt a lot longer for anyone reading every one of these entries (or editing them!), the diary comes to an end. It may be picked up again in three and a half years. Let’s trademark North American Nuggets now.

A word of thanks to all Examiner Sport readers who’ve followed along on what has been a wild, conflicting ride through the desert. While the people who’ve come here to make a life made a huge impression on us, the place and how it’s run certainly did not. We won’t be rushing back.

More in this section

Argentina v France - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Final - Lusail Stadium You get what you pay for, and Qatar achieved its perfect final
Argentina v France - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Final - Lusail Stadium Didier Deschamps deflated as France lose final after coming ‘back from the dead’
TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2022-MATCH64-ARG-FRA-TROPHY Lionel Messi joins Pele and Diego Maradona as football gods
#Fifa World Cup
<p>ON THE MOVE: David Harrington has agreed a three-year contract with Fleetwood Town. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile</p>

Cork City 'keeper David Harrington agrees contract with Fleetwood Town

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.252 s