An epic World Cup final: Here's how the two sides rated

ARGENTINA (4-3-3).

Martínez: Huge late saves at end of normal and extra time, then the biggest from Coman. 9

Molina: Largely kept a lid on Mbappé, with help from De Paul, but was tested during France’s comeback. 7

Romero: Rugged display and dominated a forlorn Giroud. A few hairy moments as France roared back. 7

Otamendi: Like his team, he had looked comfortable until Kolo Muani sorely exposed him in a one-on-one. 6

Tagliafico: Crucial part of a once formidable left-sided unit that fell apart after Di María’s departure. 7

de Paul: Usual tireless, marauding performance. Helped smother Mbappé in first half and roamed upfield until running out of gas. 8

Fernández: Largely irresistible, with hard running and astute switches of play, and stayed afloat as Argentina listed. 8

Mac Allister: Outstanding assist for Di María’s goal. Messi-like run later on and can be proud of his tournament. 8.

Messi: Crowning display of a life’s work brought all the hits, via a rollercoaster ride between triumph and disaster. 9.

Álvarez: Dynamic movement stretched France; policed Tchouaméni like a veteran out of possession. Second-half strike saved by Lloris. 8

Di María: Selection was Scaloni’s big call and he delivered by winning penalty, finishing the sublime second and running riot for an hour. 9

Substitutes: Acuña (for Di María 64) Never got going and given tough time by French attack, 5; Montiel (for Molina 90) Conceded crushing late penalty but atoned with deciding kick, 6; Paredes (for De Paul 102) Brought on to settle midfield; also helped to settle the shootout, 6; Lautaro Martínez (for Alvarez 103) Crucial hand in third goal after two openings came and went, 6; Pezzella (for Mac Allister 116) Could not shore things up, 6; Dybala (for Tagliafico 120) Tucked his penalty away, 7.

FRANCE (4-3-3).

Lloris: Big save from Messi in normal time but had no influence when it counted in shootout. 6

Koundé: Stuck to his task but was roasted by Argentina’s rampant left side for an hour, albeit with scant protection. 6

Varane: Pulled around by a free-flowing attack but any solidity in France’s back line stemmed from him. 6

Upamecano: Extra-time challenge on Lautaro Martínez was celebrated like a goal but could not redeem a troubled night. 5

Hernández: Sloppy early passes set an unwelcome tone. Tried to help going forwards but little went right. 5

Griezmann: Key man could not construct anything this time, was given little time on ball and was substituted. 6

Tchouaméni: Less effective than previously, ponderous at times and diligently tracked by Álvarez. Horribly wide from spot. 5

Rabiot: Eventually got a grip after coming off second-best for majority. Had late chance to avoid extra time. 6

Dembélé: Conceded disastrous penalty, offered nothing on the ball and could not complain about his first-half removal. 4

Giroud: Seethed after humiliating early substitution but in truth the game had completely passed him by. 5

Mbappé: Out of the game until turning it on its head and becoming first final hat-trick scorer since Geoff Hurst. 9.

Subs: Kolo Muani (for Dembélé 41) - Looked bright immediately and duly won penalty, 7; Thuram (for Giroud 41) - Assist for Mbappé’s remarkable leveller. Booked for diving, 7; Coman (for Griezmann 71) - Running made a difference but missed from spot, 6; Camavinga (for Hernández 71) - Got better of Messi in key extra-time tussle, 6; Fofana (for Rabiot 96) - Arrived as Argentina began to regain grip, 6; Konaté (for Varane 113) - No significant impact, 6; Disasi (for Kounde 120) Barely time for a kick, 6.

