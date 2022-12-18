Southgate to stay on as England manager

The former defender will remain at the helm until the 2024 Euros at least
Southgate to stay on as England manager

STAYING: Gareth Southgate will remain England boss.

Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 10:47
Nick Davies

Gareth Southgate is to stay on as England manager, the Football Association has announced.

The 52-year-old was considering his future in the wake of last weekend's 2-0 quarter-final defeat to reigning champions France at the World Cup.

Southgate has a contract until the 2024 European Championship but admitted to feeling "conflicted" about staying on given what has often been a difficult 18 months.

But the former defender will now remain in charge for a fourth major tournament.

"We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign," said a statement from FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

"Gareth and (assistant) Steve Holland have always had our full support and our planning for the Euros starts now."

Southgate led England to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia in 2018 and the final of last summer's European Championship, before reaching the last eight in Qatar.

