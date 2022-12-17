Gareth Southgate decides to continue as England manager – reports

The Three Lions boss has been mulling over his future since England’s World Cup quarter-final loss to France.
Gareth Southgate reacts at the final whistle of England’s defeat by France (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sat, 17 Dec, 2022 - 21:22
PA Sport Staff

Gareth Southgate has decided to stay on as England manager, according to reports.

The 52-year-old has been mulling over his future since England’s World Cup quarter-final loss to France in Qatar a week ago.

According to The Times and Daily Telegraph, Southgate is now ready to tell the Football Association that he will continue in the role he has held since 2016.

Gareth Southgate consoles Harry Kane after his missed penalty
Gareth Southgate consoles Harry Kane after his missed penalty (Peter Byrne/PA)

England earned plaudits for their play in Qatar despite the huge disappointment of another last-eight exit in a major tournament.

Southgate had faced criticism for England’s poor performances in the build-up to the World Cup and offered no guarantees after the France loss.

“I think, whenever I finish these tournaments, I’ve needed time to make correct decisions,” said Southgate, who has a contract until 2024.

“Emotionally you go through so many different feelings. The energy it takes through these tournaments is enormous.

“I want to make the right decision, whatever that is, for the team, for England, for the FA. I’ve got to be sure whatever decision I make is the right one.”

Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate has been in charge since 2016 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Southgate was praised by FA chief executive Mark Bullingham, who said: “Gareth and (assistant) Steve (Holland) prepared the team exceptionally well throughout the tournament.

“The players were committed to winning the trophy and were very well led by Harry Kane. But sport can have fine margins and, on the day, against the current world champions, it was not to be.

“We are incredibly proud of Gareth, the players, the coaches and the support team and appreciate all the hard work they put in.”

The FA declined to comment on the reports.

England
