Mario Kempes: Lionel Messi is like Johan Cruyff, a king without a crown

Argentina legend Mario Kempes, who famously won his side the World Cup in 1978, says Lionel Messi is like a king without crown ahead of a World Cup Final on Sunday which could elevate the little genius to an even higher status.

Kempes scored twice when Argentina won their first ever World Cup 44 years ago on a heady night in Buenos Aires when the home team received a tickertape welcome and the shaggy-haired striker celebrated for what seemed like forever after scoring in extra time.

His goals helped beat Holland 3-1 in the end and also earned him the Golden Boot, not to mention cementing his place as a national hero. So, he knows what Messi is going through as he prepares to face France on Sunday, desperate to win his first World Cup, too.

"Until Sunday, Messi is like Johan Cruyff or Di Stéfano. A king without a crown,” said Kempes, who is now 68.

“Winning a World Cup is very difficult, it's not like playing a season-long league campaign. But Messi doesn’t need to win the World Cup to prove something. It’s Argentina that needs it.

“Messi has already shown what he is. Yes, the World Cup will make his career even better, but he has already been the best for a very long time.”

The big question, of course, is whether the PSG man can inspire Argentina, who also won in 1986, to their third world title; and Kempes, who is now working as a commentator, sees no reason why not.

He said: “Messi needs the help of his teammates to do it. But I see him fresh, calm and happy. The stats he is producing in this tournament, I haven’t seen for a long time. He looks very good.

“He was already very close to winning the World Cup in Brazil, centimetres away, and now he has another opportunity. Football normally gives you that.

“But it’s also about the team. This current team fits him, and the balance has been found by our coach Scaloni. That’s what gives us hope.”

Kempes insists he cannot give Messi much advice about how to win a World Cup final, but he can tell him what it feels like and what to expect in Doha when the last match of Qatar 2022 kicks off.

“It was the game of my life in 1978,” he said. “Definitely. My second goal in extra time and the 40 seconds of celebration were unique, and everyone remembers them.

“But looking back I enjoyed it more after the game than on the pitch. We had to concentrate so hard wo in it.

“I don’t keep videos of the game or watch it back all the time because I’m not obsessed with it. It’s nice to remember but I don’t like to live on memories.”

That’s why Kempes is focusing on Argentina’s present rather than their past as the build-up to the game reaches a climax.

“If we beat France, it would be a victory for all Argentine soccer, and I think the final will be beautiful because France has a great team.

“Mbappe is a physical marvel, and he endures all kinds of kicks on the field. But he will not be the only problem for Argentina. They have so many players who are playing well, including Olivier Giroud.

“The key will be our defence. I don’t think there will be many goals scored so we will need to suffer. But what I know is Argentina will play to win and we want another World Cup. Not just for Messi, for all of Argentina.”