Sunday at the World Cup: Final match-up is as good as it gets

Fixtures (all times Irish)

Final, Argentina v France, Lusail Stadium, 3pm

As far as match-ups go, this is as good as it gets. Park the Lionel Messi-Kylian Mbappé chat even for a second and there is still so much to chew on. Argentina chasing a first title since Maradona and 1986, just 12 months after he left them. France chasing the tournament’s first back-to-back triumph since Brazil did it without Pele in 1962.

There’s revenge too. The French dumped Messi and co. out four years ago, devouring their defence in a 4-3 win that should have been much more one-sided. Ultimately so much comes down to the talismen, Mbappé the face of the coming generation, Messi the one seeking the full stop on his claim to be the face for all generations. Enjoy!

Who’s hot and who’s not:

Messi is obviously red hot but Julian Alvarez ain’t far behind. With four goals in four-straight starts he has come of age and been a key distraction as opponents are forced to take some focus off the No.10.

A chunk of the French squad have been hot and cold with a virus infecting players after their quarter-final with England. Dayot Upamecano, Adrien Rabiot and Kingsley Coman have all been laid low. They’re desperate to avoid further infections in the 24 hours before the final.

Who to Watch:

The match director will try to keep one or both of the PSG poster boys on the screen for 90 minutes but it is Antoine Griezmann who’s more likely to fill every frame. What a tournament it has been for the 31-year-old. When France flowed freely in the group stages he was a creative conductor. As they tightened up since, he has been a Kante-Pogba hybrid, somehow making up for the absence of both. A golden ball may be coming his way.

Did You Know:

Argentina’s first-ever World Cup game was against France. They met in Group 1 of the 1930 World Cup in Montevideo. The Argentines won 1-0 with midfielder Luis Monti, who would play in the 1930 final for Argentina and the 1934 version for Italy, scoring the only goal. Brazilian referee Almeida Rego caused uproar when he ended the game six minutes early. Play resumed after French protests but they couldn’t find the equaliser.

Qatar question:

Where is Karim? Ruled out of the tournament on the eve of its opening, Benzema, we’re told, is fit enough to be back in Qatar for closing night. However, Deschamps demurred when asked if the reigning Ballon D’Or winner was in his thoughts.