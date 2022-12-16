Vera Pauw comes out fighting in bid to clear her name

Vera Pauw left her playing days behind a long time ago to pursue coaching but booted the ball very much back Stateside to her detractors on Friday.

With a cloud hanging over her from a midweek report citing allegations of misconduct while managing US club Houston Dash in 2018, Pauw didn’t spare anyone in her rebuttal.

First up for her ire was the entire squad of players, then the club itself for apologising on her behalf and finally the investigators behind the report due to what she deemed the absence of natural justice.

Legal heavyweights Covington and Weil were tasked by the National Women's Soccer League and the players’ union with delving into clubs’ activities on the back of the explosive Yates report published in October which rocked the domestic game.

Their findings featured in a 128-page report that named Pauw along with nine others facing accusations of misconduct, albeit the claims against Ireland’s manager were on the lower end of the abuse scale.

Not only had the Dutchwoman – who has led Ireland to next July’s World Cup in Australia – been accused of weight-shaming players and exerting excessive control over their eating habits but the law firms involved contend she failed to cooperate with their investigations.

Pauw, speaking at a press conference at FAI headquarters on Friday, flatly denied all charges – stressing she’s still unaware of how many players lodged complaints and what they entailed.

What she does assert is an agenda being perpetuated against her, potentially linked to the sour nature of her exit from Dash after just a year but she’s vowed to clear her name - up to and including legal action through the court system.

She said: “I don't know who it is - only, more or less, imagine because at the end of the season the players were starting to gossip and throw stories around about everybody.”

Pauw suggested it was her husband, former Netherlands coach Bert van Lingen, who convinced her to return to her homeland from a toxic environment.

“I informed the club that I would not extend my contract due to the atmosphere,” she said, countering the surprise felt by some commentators that her Transatlantic stay was so brief.

“My husband would stay for three weeks with me and after five days he said: 'I am coming home and taking you with me because I do not accept the way you are being treated there by those players'.

“I am not a quitter. I wrote to the President Chris Canetti saying I would fulfil all my duties until the end of the season. He had asked me not to announce it because of the sponsor.” Asked what contributed to the unworkable environment, Pauw said: “Swearing, cursing, shouting - everything. I even made a joke of it - every f-word, we put a dollar in a jar and give it to charity.

“It was towards referees, opponents, teammates and staff – including myself. I did not punish even though my staff said ‘surely, she should be on the bench?’ Punishment does not develop anyone. That’s my way of coaching.”

Pauw detailed her own grievances with not just Dash but the entire American soccer system in a 13-page letter she wrote to the investigators. This action was prompted by their refusal, she contends, to allow her to record their virtual meeting in September.

“There were four of them and only me, so I had to protect myself,” Pauw explained of the non-negotiable demand. Despite attempts to contact the lawyers, she didn’t hear anything back until the report was unveiled publicly on Wednesday.

So far, she had opted against reading its full contents, yet responded to each specific issue raised – adamant her management style is unchanged since.

Given the topics floated this week related to physical appearance, Pauw’s fallout with Tyler Toland soon after taking the Ireland reins was bound to resurface in the discussion.

The Donegal midfielder, then a teen, has refused to play under Pauw after her father Maurice accused the manager of criticising her condition while in camp.

“That is a completely different issue - a player of 16 years old who was not good enough to be on the pitch and a father who was reacting and thinking I had something against her,” said Pauw before the precise charge of slating the player’s leg size was raised.

“Oh wait, that is something else - nothing to do with the size of her legs. I asked if she was on a weight-lifting programme. When she said yes, it made me worry she’d suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury. That is all I said.” As that storm brewed two years ago, one of Pauw’s former players from Dash – Haley Carter – waded into the debate online.

“The only thing I’ve seen are nasty tweets about me,” noted Pauw. “My feeling is that I’m only named in this investigation because of the tweets.

“But is Haley high profile? I don’t want to go into those details because that is something that could affect legal actions.”

Stay tuned. This saga is unlikely to see closure soon.