World Cup final preview: Endings everywhere... and one more to come 

Against a dusty lilac sky, the flags were still visible as they bobbed across Doha’s Bay. But there were just four now and the trailing two barely mattered.

As the sun set on the city’s holy day here, the quartet of dhow boats, the two in front with mainsails of France and Argentina, the two behind Croatia and Morocco, made their route across still waters and curving around the Corniche walkway that hugs the bay. This was once a regatta, 32 dhows cutting across the blue like an Olympic sailing final. Now just two vessels of consequence.

This World Cup of endings has reached its own.

For all the billions that Qatar pumped into this tournament, it’s ironic that something small and gimmicky, and likely very cheap, like this daily sailing of the flag boats is what rams home that it’s now all but over. Two games remain but only one of them has anything riding on it.

Sunday night up the coast at the Lusail has, in fact, everything riding on it. Argentina and France, as pedigree a match-up as one can have hoped for from this tournament, and there can be only one winner. Wrong. There will be two, no matter what.

This tiny nation, which has turned the very sport on its head these past dozen years, has a finalé which for them at least is a fix. As Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé battle it out for the ultimate prize in front of the world’s eyes, Qatar simply cannot lose. These are two of the three faces that represent the success of Qatar’s assault on football since 2010, when it won the rights to host this World Cup then threw untold wealth and unprotected migrant labour at it. Whatever happens, a representative of their Parisian mega-project with No.10 on his back will give them their perfect ending.

If it was the signing of Messi in the summer of 2021 which confirmed the hypothesis that Qatar and PSG had broken not just Barcelona but the fundamentals of club football, it was the capture of Mbappé four years earlier, just a few weeks after the arrival of Neymar, that had begun the unraveling.

As Messi’s face and name bursts out at you from every market stall and patio table in Doha’s old town, it’s clear, if it somehow hadn’t been before now, that Sunday will be mostly about him. But it’s about Mbappé too. His is the name the handfuls of French fans that are here chant in response to good-natured Argentine jeering.

At every step of this World Cup there has been a sense of the end of an epoch — even before we got going. This is the last World Cup as we have known it, 16 more teams added by the time we all make our way to North America in three and a half years. But as the group stage closed, we saw goodbyes, Luis Suarez and Belgium’s golden generation among those gone for good. In the last 16, Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona’s panicked and pale imitation of Messi but a totemic player of this era, was gone. The quarter-finals brought the World Cup careers of Louis van Gaal and Cristiano Ronaldo to an end and Neymar, 31 in February, got swept out with them. Messi’s semi-final masterclass was the end of Luka Modric’s run, the best midfielder of this generation possibly signing off in Saturday’s third-place play-off. Endings everywhere… and one remaining.

“There’s a lot of years ahead for the next [World Cup] and I don’t think I’ll make it,” Messi has said this week. “To finish it this way is the best.”

The 35-year-old’s performances here have been nothing short of heroic, a legend being written in real time at four-day intervals. Everyone is reaching for Maradona and 1986 not because that’s Argentina but because that’s all we have to compare this to. The supporting cast have, after their opening day implosion, risen again impressively. Young complimentary weapons have been found on-the-go by Lionel Scaloni and the defence of Cristian Romero and Nicolás Otamendi have grown into things too. Yet it is still Messi who is dragging them there in all his Messi ways, a greatest hits tour that we didn’t know his aging body could even give him. Lasered low drives, seeing the invisible, mind-bending assists, roasting a rival out wide. All of it.

FRENCH CONNECTION: France's Jordan Vertout, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram, Ousmane Dembele, Jules Kounde and Eduardo Kamavinga during training on Friday. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Now Mbappé and France step in. And as much as Messi has played the classics, there have been new edgy numbers too, his bite and angry bastardry an intriguing departure. In a way it’s a revenge tour too, settling scores against others and the tournament itself which has wronged him. France fit neatly in there, having knocked Argentina out four years ago in Russia en route to winning it all. They shackled Messi impressively in that last 16 clash and it was Mbappé who was breaking free and breaking out.

The golden boy with the blinding smile is 23 now and ballsier too. In an interview with the New York Times a couple of months ago, his offerings on Messi and this era were not what you’d call respectful, particularly given they are teammates in Paris.

“I think I’m about to win it [the Ballon d’Or]. I always say I dream about everything,” he told them in September. “I have no limits. So of course, like you say, it’s a new generation. And Ronaldo, Messi — you’re gonna stop. We have to find someone else, someone new.”

Choppy waters there. Mbappé is clear that that someone new is him. Qatar handed him even more control, and €250million, this past summer when they kept him from Real Madrid’s grasp and the tensions in Paris have risen since. Now they are transposed here. Layer upon layer of intrigue.

But perhaps there’s a third way? Maybe there’s a way for Qatar to, in fact, lose just a little or not win quite as much on Sunday. Across from Messi, Antoine Griezmann has been the tournament’s most consistently brilliant performer, especially since Mbappé has spluttered a little in the quarter and semi-finals.

Griezmann, you think, is the only one who could take a golden ball away from his one-time Barcelona teammate. That was a tempestuous affair too, the Frenchman brought in to replace Neymar but frozen out by Messi. The 31-year-old Atléti man has been recast and reborn here as a deeper creator but lately a buzzing box-to-box breaker too. As Didier Deschamps’ champions have tightened up the closer they get to becoming the first side to defend a World Cup crown for 60 years, Griezmann has leaned into every task with more frenzied determination. He may create more for Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele. He may spend more time aiding Aurelien Tchouameni man the middle. Wherever he is, you’ll see him.

Locals await the final in Foxford, Co Mayo with anticipation and hope that Argentina lifts the golden trophy. Picture courtesy of the Admiral William Brown Society

Every aspect of this conflicting, controversial World Cup would appear to be distilled in some way through Sunday’s contest. Messi the employee of both Qatar and Saudi Arabia, where he is a tourism ambassador, is a sports-washing machine all on his own. The French camp blighted on the eve of the final by a flu bug which has been exacerbated by this even-in-winter air-conditioned country. Deschamps’ squad having already lost a host of their biggest names as FIFA squeezed tired players into a cramped calendar. It’s all there.

Who will be there at the end? Argentine fans for sure. No matter what way it goes, they will be the last to leave the golden bowl of excess that is the Lusail Iconic Stadium. They’ve made themselves at home there, Sunday’s final their fifth of seven at the place. The feeling persists that Messi has another iconic moment left in there yet.

Just down the bay, the dhow boats will set off at sunset on Saturday and Sunday before docking in and pulling down their sails as Qatar’s World Cup comes to an end. For another two days at least, hope floats.