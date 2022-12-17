The Didi Hamann interview: Drinking with Dunphy, Klopp criticism, Kenny project

We catch Dietmar ‘Didi’ Hamann just after he’s arrived into Dublin on an early-morning flight and though it’s hardly the ideal setting for an interview – over the phone while he’s still on the move – we’re instantly reminded why we wanted an audience with him and why RTÉ have been bringing him over for a dozen years now.

Asked where he’s flown in from and he says that he relocated to Munich in the wake of Brexit after two full decades living in the UK.

“I just thought with all the challenges we face these days in Europe and the world and the need for co-operation, I didn’t want to live in a country that didn’t want to be part of it.

“I’d also been working for a few years by then for Sky covering the Bundesliga a couple of times a week so I had been thinking of it [moving to Munich] anyway. But Brexit sealed it for me.”

It epitomises Hamann and why, after a few days off following his strong assessment of the England-France quarter-final, he’s an automatic starter on the RTÉ panel for the France-Morocco semi-final and the final itself, a stage he played on 20 years ago. Irish audiences respect and like his blend of principle and pragmatism, his unflinching and forthright views and how he offers a distinct, wider, European perspective.

Though he played and lived in England for all those years, he is not of the English game, nor of the Irish one, as opinionated and informed as he now is on both. He served his football education in that most formidable and prestigious of schools, Germany, before graduating and going on to win a Champions League with Liverpool as well as couple of FA Cups and League Cups, not to mention a second UEFA Cup after claiming one starting out with Bayern.

As for where he was schooled most in his second career, he makes no secret that his university was RTÉ, Montrose, Ireland, with extra tutorials provided by his most generous of professors, Eamon Dunphy, in various watering holes around Dublin. And as you listen to him recall those masterclasses, it’s as if you’re chatting to him yourself over a pint rather than the phone.

Kieran Shannon (KS): How did the connection with RTÉ come about?

Dietmar Hamann (DH): I’d made a few appearances on BBC’s [Saturday lunchtime show] Football Focus and then Match of the Day. I don’t know if [RTÉ sport producer] Eugene O’Neill saw them but he asked me would I mind coming over to Dublin for the 2010 World Cup. And right away I found myself learning so much from the guys who were there – John, Liam, Eamon, Bill.

KS: What did you learn from them?

DH: Well, I obviously had the odd pint with Eamon, and on one of our first nights out he said to me, ‘Didi, if you want to have a career in broadcasting you need three things. The first is to see what is going on. Then you have to be able to articulate it. And then you have to have the bottle to say what you’ve seen. A lot of people might have one of those qualities, some might even have two of them. But very few have all three.’ To this day that sticks in my mind. Especially coming from him. He was box office.

KS: What other memories have you of nights out with Eamon? They wouldn’t have been dull.

DH: I remember he took us to some club with a members bar that’s gone now [Renards]. We had gone for dinner, a few drinks, then went in there and suddenly I couldn’t find him anymore. Someone spotted that I wasn’t necessarily lost but that I had lost Eamon and thought the deal was that if we came in together we’d stick together! He said, ‘Are you looking for Eamon?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ He said ‘Don’t worry. He’s upstairs.’ So I went up and there he was, playing the piano!

I had a good rapport with them all. I learned from them all. I remember Eugene saying, ‘We don’t take the viewer for granted here.’ That’s something else that has stayed with me and why RTÉ’s coverage is so different and special.

KS: What is meant by not taking the viewer for granted?

DH: Well for a long time there seemed to be an attitude on certain stations that the viewer is going to tune in anyway, they just want to see the football, so if you just state the obvious it doesn’t really matter. In recent years you have more pundits inclined to speak their minds. If you have friends still in the game and you’re afraid of hurting them or anyone, you’re doing the wrong job.

KS: Have there being times where you’ve been uncomfortable having to say something about someone you knew or liked, or even shied away from it?

DH: First of all I have the utmost time and respect for anyone who has played or worked in this game on a professional basis. It’s happened a number of times now in Germany where I’ve said critical something about Munich or Dortmund or now about the manager of the national team and they’ve had a go back at me. But I always say if someone calls me – it hasn’t happened often but a few times it has – it’s never personal. Every point I’m making is about the cause (they’re meant to be serving).

If I am asked if Hansi Flick is the right person to be Germany manager heading into the home Euros in 2024, I’m going to say he’s not; he’s been in the job 18 months without being able to build and set up a team so why should I believe in 18 months’ time it’ll be a different story? And I’d say the same if he called me [and asked]: Do you think I should still be the manager? I’d say no, for the reasons I’ve just outlined. It happened before when Flick was leaving Munich and it broke in the press while the board of the club were in the air coming back from a game. He called me. I told him exactly what I had said on TV and that I would say it to his face: You’re not bigger than the club, that should have been a joint statement.

The only thing I have going for me is my credibility. So that’s something I’ll never let anyone say about me. ‘Oh, he didn’t say that because he’s friends with that guy or he wants that [coaching] job.’

KS: Have you ruled out coaching or managing again? In 2011, just after you finished playing, you coached Leicester and then took over as manager at Stockport County only to finish up after a takeover fell through.

DH: I’ve said it for a while: coaching is not for me. If there was a position in a club at some stage where someone said to me I might be able to help them, I might listen to them but I’m not looking for it. I’m very lucky and happy in what I’m doing. Again, any criticism is never personal. I have the utmost respect for anyone playing or coaching or managing at this level. I’ve had some personal insults thrown back at me but I have not reacted to it. You don’t want to go to that level.

KS: Jurgen Klopp had a bit of a go at you recently [“Oh great,” Klopp retorted at a press conference after a Hamann observation was cited. “A fantastic source, well respected everywhere”].

DH: Look, if that’s how he reacted, that’s fine. He’s in a highly-pressurised job and you have to give people in such positions some leeway. If I were to see him, I’d shake his hand. I have no problem with him. If he has a problem with me, that’s fine too. I don’t think I said anything that was unfair or personal.

KS: You’d been critical not long before that of Klopp’s assistant Pep Ljinders bringing out a book. Maybe it’s because I’m a journalist but I thought it was generous of him to share some insights for Liverpool fans and aspiring coaches.

DH: If he had done a book after he’d finished up at Liverpool, that would be fine. But while he’s still in the role, what's in it to write a book like that? It can be only one of two things: you want to make a few quid – and he’s already healthily paid by Liverpool – or he wants to let people know how good he is. Or both. Either way, how does the club benefit from it?

TEAMMATES: Hamann with Jamie Carragher before the 2019 Champions League final. Pic: Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

KS: You did a book yourself shortly after you retired and Jamie Carragher wrote the foreword. Are you still mates and if so would you talk much about punditry?

DH: We’re still in touch. If something happens he might let me know and we’ll chat about it but we wouldn’t really speak about [the art of] punditry itself. He’s a very keen student of the game, always was, and very knowledgeable.

KS: As a pundit you’re not afraid to call it as you see it. What were you like in the dressing room as a player? Rio Ferdinand spoke well recently about how Roy Keane would pull people up as to how they were training, behaving. Were you like that?

DH: I was quiet in the dressing room that way. The only time I’d talk was for those 90 minutes on a Saturday afternoon and give teammates a hand. Steven Gerrard would need a lot of information playing ahead of me. So I’d talk a lot on the pitch but without having a go at players. I had a few run-ins with Carra over that. He would slaughter people but you can’t do that to everyone because some people can’t take it.

Luis Garcia was a funny player. The more often he gave the ball away the more likely he was to score half an hour later. Sometimes I wondered was he giving the ball away on purpose. Carra would have a real go at him but I would say, ‘Leave him alone. He’ll score.’ I had to protect Luis. If you were in his face all the time it would affect him. I was more into encouraging teammates. ‘Come on, you’re better than this.’

WATCHFUL BRIEF: Hamann with former teammate Steven Gerrard. Hamann says he would talk to Gerrard a lot during game. Pic: Mike Finn-Kelcey /Allsport

KS: How do you spend your downtime in Ireland?

DH: Well a few of the other lads are staying in the same hotel, so we might have a meal together or even go into O’Donoghue’s in Merrion Row, have a pint and I’ll see where the tide is going to take me.

I obviously know Liam for years now. I love how he gets his point across. I used to watch him playing in Italy when I was a kid so just to have a glass of wine with him, and not necessarily pick his brain, but simply to talk to him and hear about his journey is something I really enjoy. I obviously played with Shay [Given] at Newcastle while Kenny Cunningham is also staying in the same place as us.

KS: How do you think the current panelists are performing?

DH: Well quite a few of them are new but I think overall from what I have seen they are doing really well. Things have got to grow. During my era Ireland produced some wonderful players like Shay who for me is offering insights into goalkeeping that are second to none and that you’re not getting in many other places. Damien Duff has been great ever since he came on and especially now that he has the perspective of being a coach and manager.

KS: Should Gareth Southgate stay on? Should he be kept on?

DH: It’s a very tricky situation. He’s very respected by the public which is a big thing because the public have got rid of other managers. He also has the press on side which again is significant. Has he done enough to decide his own fate? Probably yes. But I just think at this time it probably needs someone else. He’s had three chances to win and whereas great teams find a way to win, average teams find a way to lose. Now that might seem harsh but what he hasn’t got which you need to be at this level is boldness. In the knockout stages you have to be bold and fearless.

One of my biggest interests is the psychology of sport and how the psychic energy and psychological edge flows and changes out on a pitch. If England had brought on Jack Grealish or another forward on after 60 minutes, [Didier] Deschamps would have gone, ‘Holy shit, this Southgate means business. He wants to win this game. I might have to bring on an extra defender now…’

KS: Whereas they seemed to assume a holding pattern after they equalised?

DH: Exactly. They didn’t go for it. Next thing they concede and they have to chase the game again. It was a shame about the [second] penalty but you have to be proactive, you have to be fearless. He was trying not to lose the game rather than to win it. That prevents you from advancing in the late knockout stages.

KS: Is that not something though he can develop? To use the kind of parlance Southgate would, is that not one of the ‘learnings’ he’ll take from this? To be bolder when a similar situation arrives in 18 months’ time at the Euros?

DH: Again, I don’t want to be too harsh on him but if he can learn then he hasn’t learned much in the last 18 months [from Euro 2020]. Italy were gone in that final. Finished. So were Croatia two years before that yet he didn’t approach the Italy game any different. So would he do anything different 18 months from now? I can only go on what I’ve seen and if he hasn’t made the adjustment the second or third time you cannot anticipate or be confident that he’d do it the fourth time.

It wouldn’t be the worst thing for England if they had a new manager. They have to be careful. I said it before in my book, they glorified Gazza when he came back from Italia ’90 when in my eyes he actually let the country down by not taking a penalty. They cannot continue to glorify people for failure.

KS: You have concerns about the Stephen Kenny project as well.

DH: My worry is that he won’t be able to achieve what he’s trying to do with that crop of players. You have to see what players you have at your disposal and find a way they can win a game.

KS: But to develop more technical players, is there not a case that people have to see the senior team cherishing that kind of player and playing something resembling a style of play they’d fit into?

DH: The national senior team is not going to produce players. They might give someone an opportunity but ultimately players are produced by the grassroots, clubs.

I’m not saying you just knock it long for 90 minutes but you can’t start a game like Ireland did against Norway and try to play straight away out from the back and end up going nowhere. Play it long, make it a scrap and then once the game settles, you can happily play some football with the ball. You have to give yourself the best chance to be successful and I don’t think Ireland are doing at that moment.

In the past other teams didn’t like coming to Lansdowne Road, they knew it was going to hurt. But now they’re coming over thinking, we can play here, they’ll let us play. And if you play that kind of game against a team that is technically superior to you then you will always fall short. You have to bring them down to your level. As good as the 2002 Irish team was with guys like Duffer and Robbie Keane and Richard Dunne and Finnan and Kilbane, they were tough. I’m not saying the guys now aren’t tough but they don’t play tough football. That should be the first thing Ireland do and the rest will take care of itself.

CLINIC: Hamann at a football clinic in Singapore in 2013. Pic: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

KS: What about Germany? Where are they at now?

DH: As close to rock bottom as we have ever been.

KS: They thought that might have been Euro 2000 after which they massively restructured their systems, and they’d already started changing things again ahead of this World Cup. 2v2 at U6, 3v3 at U7….

DH: Yeah, with four goals and no goalkeepers. Some things need to change, that’s clear. But now they won’t allow the results of youth football to be published in case kids feel diminished. We’ve to be careful because if you’re a kid and see your name and the result in the paper it gives you great encouragement. But what we have to do above all is not to be telling kids too much too early. Kids are going to academies at 10 or 11 and the talent is being coached out of them. If we tell kids everything they can become lazy because they don’t have to find solutions themselves. So the national governing body can have all the concepts and plans it likes but if clubs go down a different path we’re knackered.

A lot of youth coaches now aren’t going in to necessarily coach the kids and help their development. They’re more interested in their own advancement. Someone becomes the U16 coach, next thing they’re moved up to U18, then the first team, the manager gets sacked, you win a few games as the temporary manager and you get the job.

You should develop kids individually. If you’re a full back and I’m a winger and I go past you four times, you have to find a solution to stop me. And your coach can help encourage you to discover that or maybe suggest that you adjust your body position or whatever. But not by him switching to five at the back or making two or three other formation changes and wanting people to say, ‘Wow, he must be a good coach.’ That’s bollix.

You can’t coach what Duffer had. Glen McGrath, the great Australian fast bowler, said if he had a coach when he was 10 or 12 he would never have played top-level cricket because his bowling action was technically far from perfect. You have to see what kids have got and let them go with it. In Germany we don’t have a top-rate centre forward. We don’t have a holding midfielder which traditionally has been a key strategic position for us. We have no wingers that are different. Our academies have all produced the same kind of player. And if somebody does something a bit wayward off the field they’re discarded.

I would nearly throw out the kids who don’t do anything wrong! You need to have an edge, a bit of individuality. And if you have a technical player, hold on to them, regardless of their size. I never played for any select or representative teams until I was 16 because I was always the smallest. You can learn later how to run or fight for the ball but it’s so much harder to learn how to play with the ball. We’ve teams like Salzburg and Leipzig where playing without the ball is more important than what you can do with it; that’s what their scouts are looking for and valuing most. That’s not why kids take up football.

It’s that kind of authoritative, no-nonsense analysis which keeps RTÉ bringing him over and having him on our screens, one of Eamo’s many drinking partners and one of his finest legacies.