Sinisa Mihajlovic dies, aged 53

Sinisa Mihajlovic, who helped Red Star Belgrade win the European Cup in 1991 and went on to manage Serie A clubs including AC Milan and Bologna, has died at the age of 53, the Football Association of Serbia has confirmed.

Mihajlovic, who left Bologna in September after a poor start to the season, had been battling long-term health problems after announcing in 2019 that he was undergoing treatment for leukaemia.