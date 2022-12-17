The Doha Diary: To Infantino and beyond

Get used to Gianni, he’s going nowhere

Gianni Infantino’s second Qatar performance wasn’t nearly as exciting as his first. Friday’s press conference was the difficult second album to his barnstorming smash hit first time round on the eve of the tournament.

However, it was packed with slow burners: a new 32-team Club World Cup coming in 2025, a World Series, even more global development for lap dog Arsene Wenger and revenue projections of $11 billion over the next four-year cycle. The most pertinent was slipped in right at the end of his notes, almost as a throwaway line: he’s not going anywhere.

Infantino said the Fifa Council had “clarified” that he is only one term into his time as president, his partial 2016-19 stint not counting as a term. All of which means he’s eligible for two more four-year terms, bringing him all the way to early 2031.

That should be right on track with another potential winter World Cup back in the desert should the mooted Saudi Arabian bid come to pass.

Byrne steps up for legends duty

Infantino left the world’s press waiting over an hour, delayed by the Council meeting dragging on, apparently. He’d spent the previous day in the more relaxed confines of Khalifa International Tennis Centre to kick off the Fifa Legends Cup.

The competition, being screened live on BeIn Sports here, featured a whopping 102 legends from across the world with the likes of Alessandro Del Piero, Cafu and Javier Zanetti. Nowhere among them was Robbie Keane, however, perhaps his UEFA legend links keeping him away from Fifa duty.

Emma Byrne did represent us though, playing in nets behind Luis Figo, Clarence Seedorf and co. on the European Dragons side.

Getting the message and getting out

Having finally said goodbye for the final time to the cursed desert tent of Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday night, we fell into the cot around 4.30am local time. We woke with a jolt the next morning to a text from Visit Qatar that sounded threatening. “Your journey is not over yet!” it read. Not another trip to Al Khor, mercifully, but an offer of 30% off any flight back to Qatar in the next 12 months. You’re alright lads, thanks.

Monochrome messing for the sake of it

Fifa simply cannot help themselves with their meddling. The kits jobsworth has had a field day with the perfectly fine ensembles for Sunday’s final.

Argentina have been told to ditch their trademark black shorts in favour of white while France have had to lose their white shorts and red socks and go all navy. A monochrome mess for the sake of one. When the sides met in the knockout stages four years ago, they kept it classic. What a nonsense.

BeIn belatedly drop their pay wall

Watching the actual World Cup has proven tricky here this month with rights holder BeIn charging restaurants and bars a fortune for a subscription. Even some of the top hotels baulked at the package prices.

Finally, the TV giant has relented and announced it will drop all pay walls for the 24 Middle East and North African nations where it is the official broadcaster and will show Sunday’s final on its YouTube channel too. Bringing Keyesy and Gray to the world!