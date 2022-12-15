FAI backs Ireland manager Vera Pauw over misconduct allegations

The FAI has released a statement backing Vera Pauw following allegations of misconduct when the Dutch woman was manager at US club Houston Dash.

The club yesterday apologised to players after the release of a report on the National Women's Soccer League, which identified misconduct within more than half of its clubs.

Under the section of the report entitled Summary of Inappropriate Conduct, the paragraph related to Pauw stated:

“Vera Pauw shamed players for their weight and attempted to exert excessive control over their eating habits.

“Players credibly reported that Pauw criticized players for their appearance— for example, saying that some players were “too big” while praising other players for losing weight, with no apparent correlation to performance or health.

“Pauw appeared to want to control and micromanage players’ diets and exercise regimens even when her weight loss directives were inconsistent with sports medicine best practices; for example, players reported that Pauw discouraged them from eating fruit because of its sugar content."

Players reported that Pauw’s comments affected a teammate struggling with an eating disorder.

The FAI has now released a statement backing Pauw.

“The Football Association of Ireland is aware of an NWSL/NWSLPA joint report into historical events within its own League in which Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Manager Vera Pauw has been referenced.

“Neither the FAI or Vera had sight of this report before it was published and we note that Vera has already expressed her views to the authors of the report.

“The FAI continues to support Vera and her team as they prepare for the upcoming Fifa Women’s World Cup in 2023.”