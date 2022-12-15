Shamrock Rovers to begin season with two away days due to Tallaght works 

The opening meeting of Shamrock Rovers and Derry City next season on March 3 will be the first home game for the Hoops due to delays on completing the fourth stand at Tallaght Stadium.

Stephen Bradley’s title-holders will begin their quest for a fourth consecutive crown with two away matches, to Sligo Rovers on February 18 and Drogheda United six days later.

Construction has been underway at Tallaght since June to add a fourth and final stand but the 10,000-plus completed version of the stadium won’t be open until the summer.

Still, the clash of last year’s top two – who won the league and FAI Cup respectively – is likely to fill the 7,500 available seats.

They first clash on February 10 in the traditional curtain raiser, the President’s Cup, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

The FAI on Thursday released the full schedule of 2023 fixtures after drip-feeding the opening series and a couple of others as midweek teasers.

Also unveiled were the First Division men’s rounds and the women’s league, which will take a break between June 11 and August 19 due to Ireland’s participation in the World Cup.

It was already confirmed that Cork City will begin life back in the men’s top-flight by hosting Bohemians at Turners Cross on Friday, February 17.

A sell-out is expected on Leeside for the advent of City’s era under new owner Dermot Usher whose cash injection is enabling manager Colin Healy to significantly bolster his squad.

City face the long trip to Derry City in round two before hosting UCD on March 3. Their first Monday match will be away to Shamrock Rovers three days later. Healy’s former Ireland teammate Damien Duff’s brings his Shelbourne side to the Cross on St Patrick’s Day.

Derry, Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk will each have two fixtures moved forward to early season due to their involvement in European competition, starting in the summer.

The final series is down for Friday, November 3, nine days before the FAI Cup final at Aviva Stadium.