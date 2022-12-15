Blocking of European Super League supported by key legal opinion

Although this opinion is non-binding ahead of the final ruling next year, it appears to sink any hopes of a Super League.
POLITICAL FOOTBALL: UEFA and FIFA’s right to insist on prior approval for competitions like the Super League is lawful, according to an opinion published by the European Court of Justice on Thursday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Thu, 15 Dec, 2022 - 09:50
Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

UEFA and FIFA’s right to block new competitions like the European Super League is compatible with EU law, according to a key legal opinion published on Thursday.

The opinion of the Advocate General in the case, Athanasios Rantos, was read out on Thursday morning at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg.

Those behind the Super League felt UEFA and FIFA were abusing a dominant position under EU competition law by first blocking the league in April 2021 and then seeking to sanction the clubs involved.

Although this opinion is non-binding ahead of the final ruling next year, it appears to sink any hopes of a Super League operating within European football’s mainstream if it does not have UEFA and FIFA approval.

A release from the court stated: “While ESLC (European Super League Company) is free to set up its own independent football competition outside the UEFA and FIFA ecosystem, it cannot however, in parallel with the creation of such a competition, continue to participate in the football competitions organised by FIFA and UEFA without the prior authorisation of those federations.”

That would effectively mean clubs would be free to break away and join an unapproved Super League, but would not also be able to compete in domestic leagues.

UEFA said it “warmly welcomed” the AG opinion which it described as “unequivocal”.

