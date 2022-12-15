France look more impressive than in 2018 but Messi's moment awaits

First final thoughts - Argentina v France

The reigning champions go in search of something that hasn’t been done for a long, long lifetime. And yet even their shot at history still pales just a little bit into the edges of the Lusail landscape as Lionel Messi’s technicolour dream dominates the centre of Sunday’s decider.

Once we did begin to focus on the football at Qatar’s World Cup, it is Messi who has been the dominant star of the screen. He has put a signature stamp on all five of Argentina’s days and nights here, even the opening defeat to Saudi Arabia. But as the stakes and the tension have ratcheted up, he has somehow managed to turn the clock back to his most dominant days.

Lionel Scaloni has found a fitting supporting cast that dovetails and digs in for their captain and against Croatia they gave their best defensive performance too.

The journey for Didier Deschamps’ side has arguably been just as daunting and dramatic but their adversity arrived in drips before kick-off. How can a team lose a Ballon D’Or winner in Karim Benzema and its first-choice midfield tandem of Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante and yet only not skip a beat but arguably appear even more impressive than four years ago.

The pace of Kylian Mbappé, particularly, and Osumane Dembele presents Scaloni with a challenge his side haven’t really faced here. France, though, have looked more frail defensively than in 2018.

The sides met in the last 16 in Russia and while it finished 4-3 it wasn’t as close as the scoreline suggested. A lot has changed and this shapes to be much tighter. Messi’s moment awaits…