Vera Pauw named in NWSL investigation into allegations of misconduct

US club Houston Dash have apologised to players who were alleged by a US report to be subject to ‘misconduct’ by two former coaches, including Ireland manager Vera Pauw.

Their statement followed the release of the latest report on the National Women's Soccer League, which identified misconduct within more than half of its clubs.

Pauw spent one season at Dash, from November 2017 to September 2018, a year before she took up her current post as Ireland manager.

The FAI have been contacted for comment but are declining to do so tonight.

A statement by Houston Dash read: “We apologise to players, past and present, who were subject to misconduct by James Clarkson and 2018 head coach, Vera Pauw.

“The Houston Dash commends the courage of players and staff who participated in the Joint Investigation and the important work of the NWSL and NWSLPA Joint Investigative team over the past 14 months.

“In line with the recommendation of the Joint Investigative team, James Clarkson was suspended indefinitely as head coach on April 26, 2022 pending the results. We will not be renewing his contract which expires at the end of 2022.

“Our vision of building and maintaining a culture of excellence on and off the pitch starts with cultivating a respectful and healthy working environment.

“Together with Dash players, staff, fans and partners, we will work jointly towards a brighter future.”

Under the section of the report, entitled Summary of Inappropriate Conduct, the paragraph related to Pauw stated:

“Vera Pauw shamed players for their weight and attempted to exert excessive control over their eating habits.

“Players credibly reported that Pauw criticized players for their appearance— for example, saying that some players were “too big” while praising other players for losing weight, with no apparent correlation to performance or health.

“Pauw appeared to want to control and micromanage players’ diets and exercise regimens even when her weight loss directives were inconsistent with sports medicine best practices; for example, players reported that Pauw discouraged them from eating fruit because of its sugar content.

“Players reported that Pauw’s comments affected a teammate struggling with an eating disorder.

Pauw reportedly appeared for but refused to cooperate in an interview with the Joint Investigative Team. She provided a written denial of what she suspected were the allegations against her, including a statement that she has never remarked on any player’s appearance. The NWSL was last year rocked by allegations of “sexual coercion” against coach North Carolina Courage Paul Riley.

Revelations in The Athletic by two named players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim about his conduct while boss at Portland Thorns caused ripples across the professional game, leading to league commissioner Lisa Baird resigning.

She had been accused by the US World Cup winner Alex Morgan of failing to fully investigate a complaint lodged by Farrelly in April.

The Yates report that was commissioned, published in October, revealed the depth of systemic sexual and emotional abuse perpetrated by some of the league's former managers.

Furthermore, the report outlined how league and US chiefs failed to act on players' grievances, thereby allowing the alleged culprits to remain working within the game.