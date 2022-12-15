The Doha Diary: Robbie Keane and legends keep moving to a minimum

The half-time entertainment has been an eclectic mix here, a veritable shuffle of Alan Partridge’s old iPod. From Republica to Chesney Hawkes and Toploader the pitchside acts haven’t quite hit the mark.

On Tuesday night at the Argentina-Croatia semi-final it was the turn of The Mad Stuntman from Reel to Real who banged out his 1993 one-hit wonder I Like To Move It. The rapper had been invited a part of FIFA’s #BringTheMoves initiative and the wider Be Active campaign to target childhood obesity.

However, in the posh seats in front of The Mad Stuntman, one legend was bringing very few moves. Robbie Keane, who has been here all month working as an analyst for Qatar’s BeIn Sports, was sitting rather non-plussed by the looks of it. Keane was joined by Luis Figo, Christian Vieri and Julio Cesar at the Lusail Stadium.

Robbie Keane unmoved

Boyz on hand should Fifa change tune

If FIFA wants to kick up the quality of the acts, some of our own lads are on hand. Spotted out and about at the sprawling patio of the Belgian Beer Cafe in West Bay this week were Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy. It’s a popular spot with the RTÉ commentary crew enjoying dinner as well as the Irish print media. A little Boyzone/Westlife megamix for Sunday’s finale would certainly be a step up on the playlist thus far.

Response to second migrant death a failed fix

The death of a second migrant worker during this World Cup was treated somewhat more respectfully than the first.

The Qatar Supreme Committee confirmed on Wednesday that a security guard died after a “serious fall" at Lusail Stadium after the Netherlands-Argentina quarter-final.

The worker was named as 24-year-old Kenyan John Njau Kibue who had been in Qatar for just a year. The statement expressed “sincere condolences” to Kibue’s loved ones and said it would “ensure that his family receive all outstanding dues and monies owed.”

All in all it was a far cry from World Cup chief Nasser Al-Khater’s response to the previous death of a Filipino worker at Saudi Arabia’s tournament base when he said that “death is a natural part of life.”

Alas, we know which reaction reflects the true feelings of the powers that be here. They’re just trying to play PR catch-up again.

Tough Lusail return for Wahl’s grieving colleagues

A World Cup semi-final assignment watching Modric and Messi should never be considered challenging work. It was indeed a privilege to be at the Lusail Stadium to see Leo’s latest masterclass.

Nonetheless returning to the same press box where a colleague had tragically fallen ill in a traumatic scene just four days later was understandably a tough, triggering moment for many of the media members in Doha on Tuesday.

The passing of Grant Wahl and two other journalists has cast a shadow. But a special word for the reporter who asked Fifa to ensure that those who were in the immediate vicinity of Wahl when he went into medical distress in the Lusail media tribune on Friday weren’t placed in the same seats on Tuesday night. A small but significant act.