FAI delegates to be warned of difficult financial year ahead

FAI delegates will be warned of a difficult financial year ahead when their annual general meeting resumes on Thursday night to improve gender balance requirements.

Two years on from his arrival as John Delaney’s permanent successor, chief executive Jonathan Hill has yet to deliver a marquee main sponsor, though commercial benefits will derive in 2023 through the qualification bonus for the women’s team reaching the World Cup and Castore becoming new kit sponsor.

Gone are the State’s Covid subventions which kept the ship afloat during and after the pandemic.

It was prudent to retain €5m of that funding for 2022, affording scope for initiatives such as the recent €1,000 voucher to their 200 staff, but next year’s performance will rely on generating their own income.

Deferred income – future turnover drawn down in current years – was a feature commonly used during the Delaney era to lessen the damage within the accounts but it hasn’t gone away.

Although the current regime succeeded in reducing the portion of their turnover from €18.9m to €17.2m by last year, they’ve a major task ahead to hit the €10m target set for 2025.

This year alone, for example, they’ve had to honour repayment commitments of €5.4m due to Bank of Ireland, Fifa and Sports Direct.

Landing a sponsor would assist greatly. Discussions have been ongoing with various candidates about filling the void created by Three announcing in December 2019 their intention to end their decade-long partnership.

The fee sought for the prime package has fallen to €1.6m per annum but despite some nibbles by parties they’ve been so far unwilling to commit to that level of payout.

On-field success does matter. Stephen Kenny’s side was nowhere to be seen on Teneo’s Team of the Year contenders released this week and, while the sale of 23,000 season tickets presents a decent start to the matchday folio of revenue, the lure of watching the stars of Netherlands and France is counterbalanced by diminishing Ireland’s prospects of reaching Euro 2024.

Qualification is imperative for all concerned in the FAI to avoid a minimum decade-long drought of tournaments and the missed monetary opportunities at a time of most need.

Thursday’s meeting – strangely held in virtual format – was necessary after the initial gathering at Dublin’s Mansion House in July couldn’t redress the gender quota demanded by Sport Ireland.

As all sporting bodies must achieve a 40% female presence at committee level by the end of 2023, the FAI’s failure to have no more than two of 12 board members in July prompted action.

Some progress was made last month when Niamh O’Mahony was elected through the professional chamber to replace the retired Richard Shakespeare and the Cork woman will be ratified at this summit through the Electoral Committee. That body, led by Kevin Moran’s brother, Jim Moran, is responsible for ensuring probity and no conflicts of interest.

The FAI have 12 months to ensure their board has another female director or risk losing Government grants.