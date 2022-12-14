Ollie Horgan joins John Caulfield at Galway United

Horgan recently stepped down as Finn Harps manager after almost a decade
Wed, 14 Dec, 2022 - 17:04

Ollie Horgan has been appointed assistant manager of Galway United, where he joins John Caulfield's management team.

A Galwegian, Horgan recently stepped down as Finn Harps manager after almost a decade, where he secured promotion to the Premier Division twice and kept the Donegal club in the top flight for six of his nine seasons.

Horgan will be expected to add knowhow to Galway United's push to climb out of the lower tier, having missed out on promotion again this season.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge, we all know how difficult and demanding the league is, but I’m looking forward to getting started,” Horgan said.

His first competitive game in the job will come against his beloved Harps on the opening day of the new First Division campaign. 

