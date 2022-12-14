Morocco's incredible Arabian fairytale has been built on family

A week is a lifetime here in a place that bends the hands of the clock, twisting a summer staple into their desert winter. Yet still the scene lingers in the memory.

Another small-hour metro ride, catching it before it shuts for its two hours of downtime from 3am to 5am. Another deep exhale when finally getting a seat for the quiet journey back into Doha’s downtown. But the quiet was quickly broken. A group of three women wheeled a couple of prams into the carriage and one of the toddlers squealed as she jumped up and ran along a row of seats. “I’m….not sure that child is Qatari,” said a colleague. When out and about with their parents, local kids have tended to be on the quieter, demure side. This was the opposite of all that.

Her mother called for calm but there was little coming. “I’m sorry,” she said as she reached and failed to corral her daughter. Then she asked “did you see Morocco?” The girl, her mother and extended clan of aunts and cousins were also belatedly returning from Education City where the tournament’s Cinderella side had dumped Spain out of the World Cup. It may have been seven hours after Achraf Hakimi’s panenka and waddle into the history books but the wild Moroccan joy was still coursing through the carriage. It was fitting that it was being distilled through a family.

This stunning storybook journey of magical Arabian days and nights on the fields of Qatar has been built on family, on a spirit of togetherness and tightness that has been the most telling tactic of masterful Walid Regragui, the absolute sure-fire manager of the tournament.

As more and more Moroccans descended down over the Persian Gulf to join the mass of ruby red that pulsed through the city’s old town on Tuesday, the make-up of them, unsurprisingly at this stage, was young and old, male and female. All of the generations are here to see a moment that is once in a generation. The nation’s carrier, Royal Air Maroc, has put on an extra 30 flights ferrying thousands more in from Casablanca to Hamad Airport here.

Now it is France, the holders but also a country that holds so much more history and significance for Morocco, standing in their way at Al Bayt Stadium. In the last 16 they dispensed with the Spanish, who had colonised parts of Morocco in the 20th century and still controls slivers of territory there. Now it's the nation which ruled their homeland until the mid-50’s. This all adds to the country’s sense that this is a team, and a moment, of destiny. Their leader does little to dissuade them from such notions.

"If we are happy just to reach semi-final and some see that as enough, I don't agree," Regragui said on Tuesday. "If you get to the semi-finals and you are not hungry then there is a problem. We want Africa to be top of the world, but we will have to be strong to progress. We are not the favourites but we are confident - maybe that makes me mad, crazy? A bit of crazy can be good.”

For reasons best known to themselves, Tajeen, the only Moroccan restaurant at Souk Wakif was one of the market’s quietest spots during the Tuesday lunch rush. The most plausible explanation is perhaps that every restaurant is Moroccan now. On every side of the tight alleys, patio tables spilled with families who are either of Moroccan heritage or have hauled themselves on to this African-Arabic bandwagon.

But not all were downtown. Thousands more had decamped to Al Janoub Stadium where FIFA was planning to sell remaining semi-final tickets, queueing from late the previous night. While Lionel Messi and Argentina had been Qatar’s hottest ticket, the Atlas Lions have knocked him down the pecking order too. There’s clearly plenty of crazy to go around when it comes to Morocco. But it is often your loved ones who keep the crazy in check.

Regragui and the Moroccan FA ensured that players brought their families with them to their base here, the Wyndham Doha West Bay hotel. Some have likened it to a parent-run summer camp. The images after each iconic victory have invariably involved family. When Belgium were knocked off it was Hakimi embracing his mother; after Spain Regragui climbed on to the dugout to greet his own family; Sofiane Boufal touchline dance with his mother was the front-page image when Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo were sent home.

“We have an image of the country that we want to spread around the world,” said Regragui. “Because the World Cup is the best shop window to show how close our players are, how close they are to their families. That’s part of our culture. To show how we are with our mothers and our wives, it’s important. Of course we represent the Arab world and Africa to a certain extent but we represent Moroccan football. We are a welcoming country, we’re generous. We don’t always expect something in return. Some people may see that as a weakness, I see it as a strength.”

And yet, and yet. You do fear that somewhere along the way this dream sequence will collide with a harsher reality. Qatar tries to make you believe what they want you to see which is why it’s good practice to zoom out every so often. The eyes and the head tell you that the injuries and suspensions that have piled up are just too great and that France have just too much championship pedigree and, as England learned, big-game proclivity to fall prey to the crazy.

Morocco will have Hakimi shadowing Kylian Mbappé which helps for a start. They’ll have Sofyan Amrabat, the tournament’s best deep midfielder and they’ll have Bono between the posts, where no team has yet found a way past him.

“We will show great desire and try to pull off an upset, said Regragui. “Why not reach the final of the World Cup? We can dream, it doesn’t cost you anything to have dreams.”

Morocco’s fairytale, fit for all the family, goes on…for one more day at least.