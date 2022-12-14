Wednesday at the World Cup: Antoine Griezmann aging like a fine wine

World Cup semi-final: Morocco v France, Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm: History gets made at these things all the time. But Morocco’s feels like it carries a heavier weight than most other marks broken here. The first African side to make it to the final four of a World Cup, they have done so the hardest way taking out Belgium, Spain and Portugal en route to France. But it’s taken a toll. Captain Romain Saiss and defensive partner Nayef Aguerd are major doubts. Manager Walid Regragui insisted Tuesday that “nobody has been ruled out yet” as he tried to play coy but France are the kind of team that could feast on a stricken opponent. Kylian Mbappé v close friend Achraf Hakimi could provide enough electricity to run Doha for the night.

Qatar question: Will Al Bayt be missed? Unlikely. Ask any fan, or especially journalist, which stadium they liked the least and it will be the hulking hall up in Al Khor. The idea of building a giant Bedouin tent in the middle of the desert was probably imagined up in a PR company in London or Paris. Qatar is one of the few places with the riches to make the madness a reality. After just 14 senior matches, the €770 million white canvas elephant will close its doors.