Wednesday at the World Cup: Antoine Griezmann aging like a fine wine

History gets made at these things all the time. But Morocco’s feels like it carries a heavier weight than most other marks broken here. The first African side to make it to the final four of a World Cup, they have done so the hardest way taking out Belgium, Spain and Portugal en route to France. But it’s taken a toll. Captain Romain Saiss and defensive partner Nayef Aguerd are major doubts. Manager Walid Regragui insisted Tuesday that “nobody has been ruled out yet” as he tried to play coy but France are the kind of team that could feast on a stricken opponent. Kylian Mbappé v close friend Achraf Hakimi could provide enough electricity to run Doha for the night.
: Will Al Bayt be missed? Unlikely. Ask any fan, or especially journalist, which stadium they liked the least and it will be the hulking hall up in Al Khor. The idea of building a giant Bedouin tent in the middle of the desert was probably imagined up in a PR company in London or Paris. Qatar is one of the few places with the riches to make the madness a reality. After just 14 senior matches, the €770 million white canvas elephant will close its doors.
: Antoine Griezmann is aging like the finest bottle from his native Loire Valley. He cruises around deeper districts these days and magics up moments for the trio in front of him. A joy to watch. Dayot Upamecano is a ball of energy and an agent of chaos at the heart of France’s defence as he pinballs around. A harsher referee may find fault with his approach.
: If it feels like Sofyan Amrabat has occupied this space for every Morocco game that’s because it does seem like he is everywhere all the time all at once. At 26, he has come of age in front of our eyes, looking an almost complete midfielder but especially as the most protective of Atlas Lions. Should Morocco have to rely on less experienced defenders, his role will take on even greater importance.
More history may await Morocco. As the 22nd-ranked country in the world, the Atlas Lions will be in line for a huge bump once Fifa unveils its post-World Cup leaderboard. In 1994, Nigeria became the highest-ranked African side ever when they hit fifth. The ranking maths are more convoluted these days but victories over Belgium (2nd), Spain (7th) and Portugal (9th) will see Morocco rocket up the table. Another win on Wednesday could ensure a top-five entry.