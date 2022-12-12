Newcastle and Southampton Carabao Cup ties brought forward due to NHS strikes

Next week’s Carabao Cup ties at Newcastle and Southampton will be played a day earlier than scheduled due to planned strike action by medical services
Newcastle and Southampton Carabao Cup ties brought forward due to NHS strikes

BROUGHT FORWARD: Newcastle will host Bournemouth a day earlier than originally planned. Pic: Owen Humphreys/PA

Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 21:37
PA Sport Staff

Next week’s Carabao Cup ties at Newcastle and Southampton will be played a day earlier than scheduled due to planned strike action by medical services.

The Magpies’ fourth-round clash with Premier League rivals Bournemouth at St James’ Park has been moved forward to Tuesday, December 20, while Saints will host League One Lincoln at St Mary’s on the same evening.

Both fixtures, which kick-off at 7.45pm, had originally been arranged for Wednesday, December 21.

Strikes are taking place in some parts of the NHS on December 15, 20, 21 and 28.

A statement from Newcastle read: “Due to the planned action – which affects North East Ambulance Service, the club’s long-standing provider of ambulances, paramedics and match command – the game will now be played a day earlier.

“The planned strike action has significant safety implications on the club’s matchday medical provisions.”

Tickets already purchased for the two matches remain valid.

A Southampton statement read: “A number of solutions were carefully considered, but it was decided that this was the only suitable outcome to maintain the level of safety required for the match to take place.”

More in this section

Belgium v Canada - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group F - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Alistair Johnston hit by 'outpouring of love' since signing for Celtic
Britain Soccer Premier League Luis Diaz out until March after surgery in blow to Liverpool
Dayot Upamecano and Aurelien Tchouameni miss France training Dayot Upamecano and Aurelien Tchouameni miss France training
Carabao CupPlace: UK
<p>AGREEMENT: Coventry have signed an agreement to continue playing at Coventry Building Society Arena for the rest of 2022-23. Pic: Bradley Collyer/PA</p>

Coventry sign deal to continue playing at CBS Arena until end of season

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.261 s