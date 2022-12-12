Dayot Upamecano and Aurelien Tchouameni miss France training

Dayot Upamecano and Aurelien Tchouameni missed France training on Monday, instead spending spending time in the gym as they finalise preparations for Wednesday night’s World Cup semi-final against Morocco.

The 24-year-old Upamecano did not play in the group stage game against Tunisia but has featured in all four of France’s other games at the tournament. Tchouameni, 22, has featured in all five of France’s matches at the competition.