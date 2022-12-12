Dayot Upamecano and Aurelien Tchouameni miss France training

Dayot Upamecano and Aurelien Tchouameni missed France training on Monday, instead spending spending time in the gym as they finalise preparations for Wednesday's World Cup semi
MISSED TRAINING: France's Aurelien Tchouameni celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup quarter-final against England, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Pic: AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 20:58
Reuters

Dayot Upamecano and Aurelien Tchouameni missed France training on Monday, instead spending spending time in the gym as they finalise preparations for Wednesday night’s World Cup semi-final against Morocco.

The 24-year-old Upamecano did not play in the group stage game against Tunisia but has featured in all four of France’s other games at the tournament. Tchouameni, 22, has featured in all five of France’s matches at the competition.

Both played, with Tchouameni scoring, as France beat England on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Morocco midfielder Amine Harit, originally chosen to play at the World Cup but injured one week before the start of the tournament, arrived in Qatar on Monday to be with the team ahead of the semi-final.

Harit, 25, was welcomed by team mates, several of whom posted pictures with him on social media. He has moved in with the squad at their base in Doha and was continuing his treatment for a knee injury with the Moroccan medical staff.

Morocco’s captain Romain Saiss posted a photo on Instagram featuring him and Harit, writing: "Finally among us … May God heal you … This adventure is also yours."

Harit suffered a serious cruciate ligament sprain in his left knee playing for Olympique de Marseille against Monaco in Ligue 1 on Nov. 13,days before he was due to depart to the World Cup.

"As you can imagine, beyond the physical pain, it's hard to see the World Cup dream fly by a few hours before being able to live it," Harit said on Twitter following his injury.

<p>NEW SIGNING: Canada's Alistair Johnston (left) and Belgium's Eden Hazard battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Group F match at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire</p>

Alistair Johnston hit by 'outpouring of love' since signing for Celtic

