Tuesday at the World Cup: Dominik Livaković crucial for Croatia

Fixtures (all times Irish)

Semi-final, Argentina v Croatia, Lusail Stadium, 7pm

The 171st appearance of Lionel Messi’s Argentina career will be the 161st of Luka Modric’s journey with Croatia. They made their international debuts within months of one another at the turn of 2005 and 2006 and now, in a fifth World Cup for both, they find themselves facing off in a knockout game for the first time.

Neither would appear to know the meaning of the word decline. Messi is in the midst of the most prolific year of his Albiceleste tenure scoring 15 times in 12 games. His 95 international goals have come against 36 opponents and the one that started it all came in a 2006 friendly against Croatia.

When they met four years ago in Nizhny Novgorod, Croatia didn’t need to sense weakness - it was written on Messi’s pained face. The 3-0 victory was as empathic as the scoreline suggested. Four years on, Croatia look weaker yet just as defiant. Argentina are in a much better place but their reliance on Messi remains monumental. Something has to give.

Who’s hot and who’s not:

Josip Juranovic began this tournament unhappy with Celtic’s offer of a paltry pay rise, understood to be a bump of about £2000 a week. He now finds himself in the gaze of Barcelona and a host of other leading European sides. His stellar form moved up another notch against Brazil. Lautaro Martinez had been scuffling in Qatar, finding himself stuck on the Argentine bench with Julian Alvarez having surged ahead in the pecking order. But his winning penalty against the Dutch was sumptuous.

Who to Watch:

Dominik Livaković found his name in the segment above just a couple of weeks ago, coming into Qatar as a presumed weak link in Zlatko Dalic’s side. However, the No.1 has turned in a pair of superb performances as Croatia continued to defy expectations of a decline. Should the night go late again, something very possible, Croatia know they have a goalkeeper whose penalty prowess matches that of Emi Martinez.

Did You Know:

Croatia have three times as many home-based talents as three years ago. Dalic included six players from three different Croatian clubs as he tried to regenerate the ageing golden generation. Lionel Scaloni has just one player from the Primera Division at home, veteran goalkeeper Franco Armani.

Qatar question:

Can Daniele Orsato keep a lid on things? Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz was sent home from Qatar after his dreadful officiating of Argentina’s quarter-final with Netherlands, when he lost control early and never got it back. Italian Orsato arrived here as one of the favourites to referee Sunday’s final. This may be his audition.